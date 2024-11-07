Lefkes Estiatorio Makes Florida Debut in Delray Beach

Lefkes traveled from Athens and Santorini to Englewood Cliffs, NJ and has made its much anticipated debut in downtown Delray Beach. A grand opening party was held at Lefkes Estiatoriois which is located at the Delray Beach Market with two DJ’s, a champagne greeter, angel winged greeters and more.

The full-service fine dining and elevated nightlife destination features a uniquely delectable array of modern Mediterranean cuisine, inspired by traditional classics with a flavorful twist.

Lefkes Estiatorio invites you on an exquisite journey of flavors to take you to the Greek Islands and beyond, which includes items such as Lavraki (Grilled Whole Mediterranean Sea Bass); Charcoal & Wood Grilled Lamb Chops; Wild Caught New Zealand Langoustines; Saganaki (lightly, golden fried Kefalograviera cheese with lemon, oregano, flamed with Metaxa Brandy); Charcoal Grilled Octopus; Sesame Crusted Tuna Salad; Watermelon Salad with Feta chunks, mint, and orange balsamic vinaigrette; Zucchini & Eggplant Chips; Prime Steaks; and more.

Lefkes has a full service sushi and sashimi bar, featuring eight signature rolls, including Hades’ Trident (yellowtail, avocado, jalapeno, scallion, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo); Santorini Roll (shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, scallion, wasabi tobiko, spicy mayo, kabayaki); and its two signature boats, Poseidon’s Platter and Neptune’s Boat, both with sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls.

Signature cocktails include Santorini Sunset (Tito’s, Aperol, hibiscus tea syrup, passion fruit, lime); Lefkes Delray (Volcan Blanco Tequila, fresh grapefruit juice, ginger infused honey, Hawaiian black salt); Mykonos Me Baby (Ketel One, rhubarb liqueur, passion fruit syrup, lemon); and many more.

Lefkes Estiatorio first debuted with two locations in Athens in 2004 then expanded to its second location in Santorini in 2017. In 2018, Lefkes expanded to its first U.S. location in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. The Delray Beach location is the group’s fifth restaurant.

Georgia Dumas, Lefkes Managing Partner, has been eyeing Delray Beach for some time. “I spend a lot of time in South Florida, and I’ve seen Delray Beach emerge as a premier culinary destination over the years. I wanted Lefkes to be a part of this exciting and growing scene. We’ve brought the bold flavors and energy of Greece to downtown Delray Beach, and we’re thrilled to take our guests on this Mediterranean journey!”

In addition to its critically acclaimed cuisine, Lefkes Delray also brings the vibes of Mykonos to Delray each Friday and Saturday evening, as it transforms into a premier nightlife destination, featuring top DJs and special performers.