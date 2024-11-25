Mattituck House Fire Leaves One Dead

Southold Town Police (Southold Town photo)

A man was killed in a Mattituck house fire that three people escaped on the morning of Nov. 19, Suffolk County police said.

Southold Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at the home on Middle Road, where firefighters found a body inside at 9:43 a.m., authorities said.

Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire and the victim’s cause of death.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised $90,000 for the survivors of the fire and a separate GoFundMe has raised $3,000 for the family of the victim, who was identified by multiple news outlets as Edy Herrara, a 27-year-old immigrant from Guatemala and dishwasher at C.J.’s American Grill in Mattituck.

The money from the second GoFundMe is to repatriate Herrara’s body back to Guatemala.