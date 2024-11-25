NYC Holiday Happenings & Things to Do: November-December 2024

Holiday Happenings in NYC include the Rockettes and so much more!

Get out and about in New York City this holiday season 2024 and find something new and exciting to do!

Explore NYC for the Holidays 2024

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Rockettes

Through Sunday, January 5, 2025

It’s time! Get into the holiday spirit with the Radio City Rockettes! This beloved holiday celebration returns with dazzling new choreography and breathtaking stage effects.

Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Avenue of the Americas, 212-247-4777, rockettes.com

Crossing the Line Festival 2024

Through Saturday, December 7

L’Alliance New York’s Crossing The Line festival showcases an inspiring range of talent from around the world, offering a vibrant mix of dance, film, theater, and immersive performances. Today you can catch Le Petit B, a delightful, immersive experience for young children by award-winning choreographer Marion Muzac and visual artist Émilie Faïf.

L’Alliance New York, 22 East 60th Street, 8th Floor, 212-355-6100, lallianceny.org/crossing-the-line-festival

Grand Central Holiday Fair

Through Tuesday, December 31

The six-week celebration showcasing unique finds from 36 artisan vendors in beautiful Vanderbilt Hall is here! From handcrafted bath products to cozy knitwear, jewelry, art prints, and festive ornaments, there’s something here for everyone.

Grand Central Terminal, 89 E 42nd Street, 212-340-2583, grandcentralterminal.com

Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry

Through Tuesday, December 31

Experience a unique tribute to hip-hop’s rich history! Accompanied by a playlist featuring hits from Tupac, Jay-Z and Queen Latifah, this captivating exhibit showcases iconic gems like Slick Rick’s crown, the Notorious B.I.G.’s gold ‘Jesus piece,’ and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbie’ pendant, tracing the evolution of style from the oversized gold chains of the 1980s to today’s sparkling iced out jewels.

American Museum of Natural History, 200 Central Park West, 212-769-5100, amnh.org/exhibitions/ice-cold-hip-hop-jewelry

Winnie-the-Pooh Exhibit at the New York Public Library

Through Tuesday, December 31

This delightful exhibit brings A.A. Milne’s beloved characters (Pooh and Piglet!) to life with vintage toys that will charm visitors of all ages.

Stephen A. Schwarzman Building – The Polonsky Exhibition of New York Public Library’s Treasures, 476 Fifth Avenue, 917- 275-6975, nypl.org/events/exhibitions/galleries/childhood/item/4108

Holiday Shops at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Through Sunday, January 5, 2025

Explore a festive array of unique gifts and artisan crafts at the enchanting holiday shops nestled in “jewel box” kiosks. After shopping, take a complimentary spin around the ice rink, and delight in seasonal food and drink options all while surrounded by the vibrant atmosphere of Midtown.

Bryant Park, 41 W 40th Street, 212-768-4242, bryantpark.org/activities/bank-of-america-winter-village-at-bryant-park

Tea Around Town: Afternoon Tea Bus Tour

Daily Reservations Available

Perfect for celebrating birthdays and other special occasions, this 90 minute Instagrammable journey combines the city’s iconic sights with the elegance of a traditional afternoon tea service. Sip on delectable teas (there’s even a rosé flavored blend!) and indulge in scrumptious pastries while cruising past famous landmarks and hidden gems.

2 E 42nd Street – 42nd St & 5th Avenue, 212-664-0300, topviewtix.com/new-york/tea-around-town-classic?utm_source=newyorkfamily&utm_medium=Event_Listing&utm_campaign=tea_around_town

Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s 30th Anniversary Season

Through Sunday, December 1

Under the direction of Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, this milestone season features a retrospective suite honoring Rhoden’s choreographic legacy, including beloved pieces like Ave Maria and Higher Ground, set to music ranging from Tchaikovsky and Handel to Earth Wind and Fire and U2.

The Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Avenue, 212-242-0800, joyce.org/performances/133//complexions-contemporary-ballet

98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thursday, November 28

A time honored New York City treasure and global spectacular features a dazzling lineup of fabulous floats, marching bands, and live performances, lighting up the streets of Manhattan. Families, friends, and fans from all over will gather to enjoy a show-stopping extravaganza that’s as much a part of Thanksgiving as the turkey dinner itself.

Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th Street, 212-695-4400, macys.com/s/parade/

Medea, A Musical Comedy

Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays in December

Have a memorable night out with family and friends at this critically acclaimed unique interpretation of Euripides’ Medea. Packed with sequins, unexpected twists, and nonstop laughs, this is one of the most outrageous and entertaining musicals in town. Don’t miss your chance to see this zany and side splittingly funny hit!

Actors Temple Theatre, 339 W 47th Street212-947-3499, medeanyc.com

Blue Man Group at the Astor Place Theatre

Check Dates in November & December

Still amazing audiences for more than 30 years with their captivating mix of music, color, and comedy, this unforgettable performance art group brings artistic expression and technology together in ways you’ve never seen, keeping fans of all ages on the edge of their seats and ready to be part of the action.

Astor Place Theatre, 434 Lafayette Street, 212-254-4371, blueman.com/new-york/buy-tickets

Strawberry Fields: A Tribute To The Beatles: An Ultimate Beatles Brunch

Sunday, December 1

Beatles Brunch, anyone? Enjoy this interactive concert featuring cast members from Beatlemania and sing along to classics like “Hey Jude” and “Let It Be,” while dining on delicious bottomless brunch options.

City Winery, 25 11th Avenue (Pier 57), citywinery.com/new-york-city/events/strawberry-fields-ultimate-beatles-brunch-concer-njcili

An Evening with the Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour

Friday, December 6

Get ready for a night of show stopping swing, jazz, and blues, as this lively ensemble transforms holiday classics with their own spirited twist. Expect toe-tapping tunes, soulful surprises, and a dose of vintage charm that will leave you feeling merry and festive as you bring in the holiday season.

Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, snzippers.com/tourdates

The Secret World of Elephants

Saturday, December 7

Discover the astonishing world of elephants, where new science unveils the marvels of these majestic creatures, from “hearing” vibrations through their feet to the intricate use of their 40,000-muscle trunks. The exhibit also highlights inspiring efforts to protect these intelligent giants and safeguard their survival.

American Museum of Natural History, 200 Central Park West, 212-769-5100, amnh.org

A Christmas Carol the Musical 2024

Sunday, December 8 – December 30

Celebrate the 16th year of this holiday classic with your family as Ebenezer Scrooge navigates a life-changing night filled with visits from four ghosts, including his former partner Marley and the spirits of Christmas past, present, and future.

The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street, 212-475-1237, scroogeinthevillage.com

Risk! Live Show And Story Slam In New York. Theme: Blind Spots

Monday, December 9

Intended for mature audiences, this unique evening features true, unfiltered stories from three talented storytellers along with a mini story slam where select audience members share their own experiences. Be prepared for a night filled with humor and heartfelt moments.

21 Clinton Street, 212-228-2100, caveat.nyc/events/risk-live-show-and-story-slam-in-new-york-12-9-2024

Guitar Masters Series: Ben Monder

Tuesday, December 10

Celebrate the season with an enchanting evening of music as you listen to the transformative sounds of acclaimed jazz guitarist Ben Monder! Joined by bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Johnathan Blake, this extraordinary trio is set to deliver an unforgettable live performance that will elevate your spirits and ignite your passion for jazz.

790 11th Avenue, decibelpresents.com/event/guitar-masters-series-ben-monder

Horizon of Khufu: An Immersive VR Expedition to Ancient Egypt

Sunday, December 15

Travel back in time and explore the magnificent Giza Pyramid, the resting place of Pharaoh Khufu, built over 4,500 years ago. This immersive 45-minute experience allows you to move and interact within a shared virtual reality space, revealing the architectural genius of ancient Egypt.

555 West 57th Street, horizonkheopsexperience.com/nyc/