'Pardoned' Turkeys to Live at Riverhead Sanctuary

These two turkeys will live at a Riverhead sanctuary. (Humane Long Island)

Animal advocates gave a pair of turkeys something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving — rescuing them from slaughter so they can instead live out their days at an animal sanctuary in Riverhead.

Humane Long Island gave a New York City live slaughter market two vegan roasts in exchange for the two 3-month-old peeping baby turkeys called poults that will reside on the nonprofit’s Riverhead sanctuary.

“For this holiday, Humane Long Island is urging the public to save 200 animals just like these turkeys by simply leaving animals off your plate and enjoying a delicious, savory vegan roast that everyone can be thankful for,” said John Di Leonardo, anthrozoologist and executive director of Humane Long Island.

The turkeys will live with rescued bunnies, ducks, and pheasants at Humane Long Island’s Riverhead sanctuary, where the group said the turkeys will enjoy their own Thanksgiving feast leading up to the holiday.