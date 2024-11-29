Parrish Art Museum Hosts Panelist Book Signing

The Parrish Art Museum and its Executive Director Monica Ramirez-Montagut hosted a panel conversation, book signing and toast to celebrate the newly released “Artists Choose” Parrish exhibition catalogue.

The event featured a discussion with artists Alice Aycock and Nanette Carter, and Chief Curator of Art & Education, Corinne Erni.

They shared their perspectives on the artistic processes and inspirations behind the Artists Choose Parrish collection.