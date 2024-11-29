Event & Party Photos

Parrish Art Museum Hosts Panelist Book Signing

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 11/29/2024

Alice Aycock, Corrine Erni (Chief Curator), Nanette CarterLisa Tamburini

Eric FischlLisa Tamburini

John Torreano, Nina Yankowitz, Donald Sultan, Eric Fischl, Ned Smyth, Nanette Carter, Alice Aycock, Joanne GreenbaumLisa Tamburini

Monica Ramirez-Montagut (Executive Director, Parrish), Mary HeilmannLisa Tamburini

Nanette CarterLisa Tamburini

Suzanne McClellandLisa Tamburini

The Parrish Art Museum and its Executive Director Monica Ramirez-Montagut hosted a panel conversation, book signing and toast to celebrate the newly released “Artists Choose” Parrish exhibition catalogue.

The event featured a discussion with artists Alice Aycock and Nanette Carter, and Chief Curator of Art & Education, Corinne Erni.

They shared their perspectives on the artistic processes and inspirations behind the Artists Choose Parrish collection.

