Parrish Art Museum Hosts Panelist Book Signing
1 minute 11/29/2024
The Parrish Art Museum and its Executive Director Monica Ramirez-Montagut hosted a panel conversation, book signing and toast to celebrate the newly released “Artists Choose” Parrish exhibition catalogue.
The event featured a discussion with artists Alice Aycock and Nanette Carter, and Chief Curator of Art & Education, Corinne Erni.
They shared their perspectives on the artistic processes and inspirations behind the Artists Choose Parrish collection.