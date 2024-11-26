Parrish Museum Celebrates Fall with Collages
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
11/26/2024
Residents of the Southampton and Tuckahoe School Districts, led by Museum Educator Erin O’Connor, explored the Parrish Art Museum‘s many spaces.
One of the highlights in the lobby was the Mini Print Vending Machine, offered by print artist Anastasia Inciardi.
The event also included art workshops featuring fall-inspired collages and leaf rubbings, along with a special Family Sing-Along Story Time led by Johnny Cuomo.