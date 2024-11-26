Event & Party Photos

Parrish Museum Celebrates Fall with Collages

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 11/26/2024

Alexander Boone, Julienne Penza-BooneKimberly Goff

Bonnie WalkerKimberly Goff

Clive and Charles FulfordKimberly Goff

Museum Educator Erin O’ConnorKimberly Goff

Gaby Jacome, Linsey Kramer, Francisco SalazarKimberly Goff

Singer Johnny CuomoKimberly Goff

Julie O’RourkeKimberly Goff

Kristin CuomoKimberly Goff

Malvina Lys-Dobradin, Victor and Valentina SeibertKimberly Goff

Maxine Dubrow, Clementine FulfordKimberly Goff

Natalie Tse, Martha Stotzky, Casey Kleister MeyerKimberly Goff

Sarina Nangalia, Marisa Ricciardi, Miraya NangaliaKimberly Goff

Stephanie Cardoza, Stephanie MichiosKimberly Goff

Vinny Sarkisián, Tony GarciaKimberly Goff

Winston George, Wendy Kramer Strode, Ackeem DouglasKimberly Goff

Residents of the Southampton and Tuckahoe School Districts, led by Museum Educator Erin O’Connor, explored the Parrish Art Museum‘s many spaces.

One of the highlights in the lobby was the Mini Print Vending Machine, offered by print artist Anastasia Inciardi.

The event also included art workshops featuring fall-inspired collages and leaf rubbings, along with a special Family Sing-Along Story Time led by Johnny Cuomo.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles