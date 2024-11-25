Recipe: Learn to Make Fresno's Local Cod Cazuela

Fresno’s Cod Cazuela.

Fresno invites you to try your hand at making their Local Cod Cazuela! You’re going to love it. Happy cooking!

Fresno’s Local Cod Cazuela

Yield: 4

4 ea. 6 oz. cod fillets, skin off

1 1/2 cups of cooked white beans (if using canned beans, rinse first)

8 oz. Cremini mushrooms, quartered

4 oz. pancetta, diced

2 cups of chicken stock

Pinch of saffron

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh chopped Italian parsley for garnish

Method

Saute pancetta until crispy. Discard the fat and set pancetta aside.

Saute mushrooms until tender. Set aside to cool.

In four individual or one large ceramic cazuela (or any oven-proof pan) place the cooked white beans, pancetta and mushrooms.

Add the chicken stock and saffron to mix. Season with salt & pepper.

Season the cod fillets with salt & pepper and place them on top of the mix.

Add a tablespoon of unsalted butter on top of each fillet.

Bake at 400°F for approximately 20 minutes until the fillets are cooked and tender. Garnish with fresh chopped Italian parsley.

Check out Fresno in East Hampton at fresnorestaurant.com