Riverhead to Dedicate New Cherry Blossom Trees on Veterans Day

New cherry blossom trees will be dedicated in Riverhead for Veterans Day (Photo by Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Town of Riverhead officials will dedicate newly planted cherry blossom trees at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton on Veterans Day.

Members of the town’s Veterans Advisory Committee invite the public to help dedicate the 30 trees that are accompanied by a granite marker bearing the name of an honored veteran as a part of the town’s Cherry Blossom Tree Program.

“This initiative serves as a living tribute in an ideal setting in a park named to honor our veterans, across from Calverton National Cemetery,” said Riverhead Town Councilman Ken Rothwell.

Officials have said the trees symbolize respect, appreciation and remembrance for service members interred nearby.

The program, initiated earlier this year, will culminate in an inaugural cherry blossom festival at the park next spring.

“We are thrilled to witness the progress and unity that the Cherry Blossom Tree Program brings to our community,” Town of Riverhead Supervisor Tim Hubbard has said. “This initiative fosters a sense of togetherness and gratitude among our residents. As we plant these trees of honor, we sow the seeds of a stronger, more connected community, where the legacy of our veterans continues to flourish.”

The special dedication ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park, 5789 Middle Country Road in Calverton.

For more information on attending the dedication, or to submit an application for a Cherry Blossom Tree and Memorial call 631-727-3200 x 253 or email tbc@townofriverheadny.gov.