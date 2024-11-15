Southampton Man Charged With Fatal Hit-and-Run

Southampton Town police. Photo credit: Brendan J. O’Reilly

A Southampton man who allegedly killed a 67-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in the victim’s hometown of Hampton Bays eight months ago turned himself in on Friday, Southampton Town Police said.

Benjamin SheenWaltzer, 32, was charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said SheenWaltzer was driving on Springville Road when he struck Angel Asimbay at the corner of Neptune Avenue and fled the scene at 5 p.m. March 6.

The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

SheenWaltzer was released on $50,000 bail after he was arraigned at Suffolk County court. Attorney information for the suspect was not immediately available.