Kids Trunk or Treat at Westhampton Beach Fire Department

Eloise Carter Courtesy of WHBFD Charlie Bugge with his parents Caryl and Chris Courtesy of WHBFD Hampton Coffee's Theresa Belkin Courtesy of WHBFD WHB Free Library Table Courtesy of WHBFD

Eloise Carter of the Westhampton Beach Fire Department welcomed local youngsters to the department’s Halloween Trunk or Treat event.

Children visited decorated trunks to collect candy and treats.

The event was held at Westhampton Elementary School and sponsored by the Westhampton Free Library.