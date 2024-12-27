Biden Commutes Sentences of Two East End Convicts

President Joe Biden in 2021 (White House photo)

President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of a convicted Ponzi schemer with Montauk ties and a former Jamesport man who had been convicted of selling cocaine in Riverhead.

The Ponzi scheme was Brian Callahan, an investment fund manager who used his clients’ cash to purchase Panoramic View Resort in Montauk before he pleaded guilty in 2014 to securities fraud and wire fraud. The cocaine dealer was Tramaine Brown of Jamesport, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine and powder cocaine.

“These actions build on the president’s record of criminal justice reform to help reunite families, strengthen communities, and reintegrate individuals back into society,” the White House said in a statement.

The sentences were commuted on the day he commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 people in what the administration touted was the most people granted clemency on the same day in modern history.

Callahan had been sentenced to 12 years in prison and Brown was sentenced to 10 years.