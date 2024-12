Bridgehampton Library's YesterYear Get-Together

Author Ann Sandford, Nancy McCaffrey Richard Lewin Ann Sandford, Carolyn Whitehurst Richard Lewin David and Kim Palmer Richard Lewin Director of Hampton Library Lisa Michne Richard Lewin Elaine McKay, Dai Dayton, Paul Brennan Richard Lewin Joseph Jenkins, Michelle Lopez Richard Lewin Julie Greene with Executive Director of the Bridgehampton Museum Connor Flanagan Richard Lewin Mimi Hildreth Richard Lewin

The Hampton Library in Brigehampton and its Director Lisa Michne hosted a “YesterYear Get-Together,” drawing a room of community members to celebrate local history.

Attendees were treated to a slideshow that brought old Bridgehampton to life.

Local historians shared stories of the town’s past, highlighting landmarks, community figures, and the spirit that defines Bridgehampton.