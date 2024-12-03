Event & Party Photos

Business and Community Leaders Come Together at Southampton Inn

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 12/03/2024

Dede Gotthelf, Eddie MoanLisa Tamburini

Donna Rubin, Julie Ratner, Randie Levine-MillerLisa Tamburini

Elzbieta Zeleska, Stephen FucarinoLisa Tamburini

Discover Long Island President Kristen ReynoldsLisa Tamburini

Megan Quinlan, Amity LucasLisa Tamburini

Shariee Calderone, Stephanie Esposito, Lisa ZalogaLisa Tamburini

Southampton Deputy Mayor Len Zinnanti, Southampton Village Mayor William Manger, Wendy Pearson, Dede GotthelfLisa Tamburini

Steve Behar, Stephanie BitisLisa Tamburini

Steve Behar, Ellen Irving, Katie RozziLisa Tamburini

Wendy Pearson, Vicki Kahn, Michael WellsLisa Tamburini

The Southampton Inn and its owner Dede Gotthelf hosted a gathering of local business and community leaders for the first autumn meeting aimed at strengthening the year-round economy for Southampton’s businesses, nonprofits and cultural institutions.

The event featured a discussion led by Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger, who emphasized the village’s shift to becoming an “All-Season” destination.

They discussed key initiatives, including improvements to the village, the reopening of the Southampton Cinema, and events for Veteran’s Day and the Thanksgiving Parade.

Kristen Reynolds shared Discover Long Island’s ongoing marketing efforts to promote the East End’s beauty year-round.

