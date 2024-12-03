Business and Community Leaders Come Together at Southampton Inn

Dede Gotthelf, Eddie Moan Lisa Tamburini Donna Rubin, Julie Ratner, Randie Levine-Miller Lisa Tamburini Elzbieta Zeleska, Stephen Fucarino Lisa Tamburini Discover Long Island President Kristen Reynolds Lisa Tamburini Megan Quinlan, Amity Lucas Lisa Tamburini Shariee Calderone, Stephanie Esposito, Lisa Zaloga Lisa Tamburini Southampton Deputy Mayor Len Zinnanti, Southampton Village Mayor William Manger, Wendy Pearson, Dede Gotthelf Lisa Tamburini Steve Behar, Stephanie Bitis Lisa Tamburini Steve Behar, Ellen Irving, Katie Rozzi Lisa Tamburini Wendy Pearson, Vicki Kahn, Michael Wells Lisa Tamburini

The Southampton Inn and its owner Dede Gotthelf hosted a gathering of local business and community leaders for the first autumn meeting aimed at strengthening the year-round economy for Southampton’s businesses, nonprofits and cultural institutions.

The event featured a discussion led by Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger, who emphasized the village’s shift to becoming an “All-Season” destination.

They discussed key initiatives, including improvements to the village, the reopening of the Southampton Cinema, and events for Veteran’s Day and the Thanksgiving Parade.

Kristen Reynolds shared Discover Long Island’s ongoing marketing efforts to promote the East End’s beauty year-round.