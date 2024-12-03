Business and Community Leaders Come Together at Southampton Inn
The Southampton Inn and its owner Dede Gotthelf hosted a gathering of local business and community leaders for the first autumn meeting aimed at strengthening the year-round economy for Southampton’s businesses, nonprofits and cultural institutions.
The event featured a discussion led by Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger, who emphasized the village’s shift to becoming an “All-Season” destination.
They discussed key initiatives, including improvements to the village, the reopening of the Southampton Cinema, and events for Veteran’s Day and the Thanksgiving Parade.
Kristen Reynolds shared Discover Long Island’s ongoing marketing efforts to promote the East End’s beauty year-round.