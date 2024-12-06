Canoe Place Tree Lighting Brings Hundreds to Hampton Bays

The Canoe Place tree lighting drew a festive crowd of revelers, Photo: Courtesy Dreamteam Creative

Santa Claus isn’t coming to town. He’s here in Hampton Bays. The third annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Canoe Place Inn and Cottages Thursday night drew several hundred families in chilly temperatures to meet St. Nick and help him flip the switch.

The Mallons of Hampton Bays brought son Charlie. “This our first tree lighting,” said mom McKenzie. “This venue is so good to our family and I can’t tell you how thrilled we are to have something like this here,” she added.

Hampton Bays realtor Danielle Lohr agreed. “It’s just a lovely atmosphere and a really beautiful spot that’s helping revitalize Hampton Bays. We also come for the fireside s’mores.”

Linda Clifford of Southampton brought her dog Bodhi in a festive holiday sweater. Actually, they both had one one.

Kate Sullivan is a teacher from East Quogue. “We walked in and saw Santa right away,” she gushed. “It’s beautiful, I don’t have kids but Santa is for everyone. And I like that Canoe Place is catering to the off-season.”

That’s a holiday sentiment echoed by Director of Operations Molly Fargo. “It’s never the ‘off-season’ at Canoe Place it’s just a cooler season. The community is everything to us. This building is a landmark so it’s only fair that we give back.”

The 25-foot Norway Spruce looks larger and was moved closer to the Inn this year and can now be seen from the back patio. It will remain lit with an estimated 1,000 lights throughout the holidays and overlooks Fireside Fridays with those s’mores and hot chocolate all winter long.

Word is getting around according to one jolly, slightly obese guy in a beard. “I got wind of this place when it reopened from my elves,” Santa said. “I offered my services to help light the tree and it’s been three wonderful years.” And he had a final message. “There are too many mean people in the world, we all are pure at heart and we need to spread that cheer more often.”

Agreed. And then I gave him my sizes. And maybe a list.

Bill McCuddy is a very large child at heart and contributes all year round to Dans. He cohosts a radio program on WLIW and several shows on LTV and SunTV. He also claims to have been “nice” this year. His wife was unavailable for comment.