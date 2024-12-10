Adorable Pets Up for Adoption at East End Shelters This December

Adopt Barney from ARF Hamptons

Local animal shelters have wonderful pets up for adoption and waiting for you in the Hampton and North Fork this month of December 2024!

Pets Up for Adoption

Barney (photo above)

This lovable pup is eager to find his forever home. Originally from South Carolina, he’s adjusting to life in East Hampton with the help of his sister and best friend, Thelma Lou. The pair shares a special bond, enjoying walks and playtime, though like true siblings, they occasionally bicker. While they’d love to stay together, it’s not a requirement. At 4 years and 6 months old, this Chihuahua/Pug mix weighs 20.18 pounds and has a big heart, though he’s selective with other dogs and not cat-friendly. He’s ready to be your loyal companion and embark on life’s adventures by your side.

ARF Hamptons, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton, 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Stewie

This playful youngster is ready to find a loving family! Just 7 months old, Stewie is a curious and spirited male cat currently waiting at Bideawee Westhampton. With his adorable antics and youthful energy, he’s sure to bring joy to any home. Stewie has already been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, so he’s all set for his next chapter. Visit him any time Tuesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment needed. With an adoption fee of $180, this sweet boy could soon become your lifelong companion.

Bideawee Animal Rescue Westhampton, 118 Old Country Road, Westhampton, 631-684-0079, bideawee.org

Smokey

Rescued from a difficult situation, this gentle soul is ready for a fresh start. Smokey, a 7-year-old Domestic Shorthair weighing 9.2 pounds, has a sweet and loving nature despite his past. After enduring solitary confinement in a hoarding house, he’s still a bit timid and prefers his cozy condo when other cats are nearby. Smokey thrives on human attention and would do best as the only pet in a calm, loving home. Currently residing in the cattery’s isolation area, this deserving feline is patiently waiting for the chance to feel safe and cherished in his forever family.

Kent Animal Shelter, 2259 River Road, Calverton, 631-727-5731, kentanimalshelter.com

Prince

This dashing little fellow is ready to reign over a loving home! At 5 years old and just 13 pounds, this mixed-breed charmer recently arrived from a local municipal shelter. While he’s friendly with other dogs, he’s working on building his confidence and would thrive in a patient, supportive environment. Regular grooming will keep his handsome looks in top shape, and his sweet, gentle demeanor is sure to win hearts. Prince is eager to find a forever family where he’ll be showered with the love and care he deserves. Make him the prince of your heart by applying today!

Southampton Animal Shelter, 102 Old Riverhead Road W, Hampton Bays, 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Cedar

This scruffy sweetheart is ready to find his happily-ever-after! Cedar, a Cairn Terrier mix, shares his breed with Toto from The Wizard of Oz, making him just as charming and loyal. Currently in Southold, this medium-sized adult pup boasts a wiry coat and a heart full of love. With his adventurous spirit and devoted nature, Cedar is sure to become a cherished companion. Whether it’s playtime, snuggles, or exploring together, Cedar can’t wait to be part of your life’s story.

North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-765-1811, northforkanimalwelfareleague.org

Charlie

This affectionate and curious feline is ready to find his forever family! At 2 years and 6 months old, Charlie is a 9.4-pound Domestic Shorthair with a sweet personality and a love for gentle pets and pampering. His adventurous spirit keeps him exploring every corner, but his heart belongs to his sister, Thor. The inseparable duo shares a special bond, bringing twice the joy to their new home. With Charlie’s loving nature and playful curiosity, he’s the ideal companion for cozy nights and lively days. Together, he and Thor are sure to bring warmth and happiness into your life!

