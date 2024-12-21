Festive Feasts, Holiday Dining Delights & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Calissa Hamptons

Holiday happenings are in full swing! If you haven’t gone out to celebrate yet, now is the time. Book your reservations before tables fill up!

Ring 2025 in at Calissa! They will be offering a New Year’s Eve prix fixe option for dinner with an exceptional culinary experience that brings together Mediterranean flavors and festive elegance. Guests will start the evening with a mezze featuring butternut squash hummus, Mediterranean olives and beet hummus. Appetizer choices include delicata squash salad with pomegranate; Greek salad with Arahova feta; halloumi with sundried tomato and caramelized apple; crab cake with avocado and basil; stuffed calamari with rice and romesco; loukaniko sausage with grilled onion and roasted pepper; or stuffed peppers for a vegan option. The main course selection offers garlic herb chicken with lemon potatoes and Horta greens; psari plaki black sea bass with olives, capers and ouzo; steamed lobster with drawn butter; lamb shank with orzo and feta; filet mignon with oregano fries; or yemista stuffed peppers with rice and mint. End your meal on a sweet note and enjoy baklava with vanilla ice cream; whipped Greek yogurt with cherry spoonsweet; loukoumades with cinnamon and chocolate; or semolina cake with orange and honey. Various Champagne selections are available by the glass or by the bottle, in addition to a beverage package for $95 per person from 9 p.m. to midnight including standard spirits, sommelier-selected wines and beer. DJ Hugo will begin spinning at 9:30 p.m. and the party will go until 2 a.m. Reservations are available via OpenTable. Cheers!

Looking for the perfect bottle of bubbly to pop open and enjoy on NYE? Look no further than Sparkling Pointe’s 2014 Brut Seduction Prestige Cuvée! Discover a super organoleptic profile in the rare mature cuvée aging 8 years prior to its disgorgement. This expressive sparkler shows a deep gold color with aromas of lemon custard, almond croissant, baking spices and Bosc pear. Well textured and balanced, a palate of red apple, white cherry and nutmeg proceed a persistent finish you and your fellow party guests will love to sip on while counting down the last minutes of 2024. Visit them at 39750 County Road 48 in Southold, NY 11971 to pick up some bottles for the special occasion! More information can be found on the Sparkling Pointe website.

In the Amagansett area for the holidays? Even if not, make the trip to Rowdy Hall for Christmas Eve lunch, New Years Eve dinner and New Year’s Day! Christmas Eve lunch will be offered from noon–3 p.m. with specials including lobster benedict and olive oil cake. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day offerings include pumpkin lobster bisque, surf & turf, featuring a 7 oz. Prime NY strip steak and grilled jumbo prawn, and a vanilla bean custard for dessert. The restaurant will be closed for dinner on Christmas Eve.

Did you know?

Almond in Bridgehampton will serve a special locally sourced five-course prix fixe menu in celebration of New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, December 31 beginning at 9 p.m.! Guests will receive party favors and a champagne toast in addition to the holiday menu for $135 per person plus tax and gratuity. An a la carte menu will also be offered earlier in the evening alongside the specials. For more information, reservations and to view the menus, visit their website.

Bits & Bites:

Nick & Toni’s invites you to celebrate Hanukkah with them from Thursday, December 26th through Sunday, December 29th with a la carte specials. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 631-324-3550 or by visiting their website.

After attending their Gatsby Gala on NYE, head back to Mirabelle at Three Village Inn for New Year’s Day Brunch. A delicious buffet will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at $55 for adults and $30 for children 10 & under. Unlimited Champagne, Bloody Mary’s and mimosas are also available for $20 per person. Cheers!

Bring the kiddos to meet Santa at Baron’s Cove this Saturday and Sunday for Brunch with Santa! Dress up in your holiday best for photos with Saint Nick, and don’t forget to think about what you would like for Christmas. Reservations can be made on their website.

Celebrate the holidays with Claude’s Restaurant in Southampton! The restaurant is hosting Christmas Breakfast on Wednesday, December 25 from 7 to 11 a.m. and New Year’s Day Brunch on Wednesday, January 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made by visiting their website.

Food Quote: “The best way to celebrate the holidays is with some delicious food.” – Rachel Hollis