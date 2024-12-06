Gateway Playhouse Rings in the Holidays with a Glorious 'White Christmas'

White Christmas at the Gateway Playhouse

Timeless songs, spectacular tap numbers, effervescent comedy with romance sprinkled on top all wrapped with a giant red bow, that’s White Christmas, Gateway Playhouse’s gift for this holiday season.

Based on the much-loved 1954 film classic, White Christmas, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and book by David Ives and Paul Blake, the musical film starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen. The first stage adaptation did not happen until 2000 when the musical titled Irving Berlin’s White Christmas premiered in St. Louis at The Muny, then opened in San Francisco (2004) before playing a limited engagement on Broadway from November 14, 2008, until January 4, 2009.

The story revolves around two former WWII army buddies Bob Wallace and Phil Davis who, after the war, become a famous song and dance team appearing on the Ed Sullivan Show, as well as successful musical show producers. They get a letter presumably from an army buddy asking them to check out his sisters’ singing act at a local nightclub. Sparks fly when they meet these sisters, Betty Haynes and Judy Haynes, who are leaving that night for a Vermont inn to fulfill a booking engagement. In pursuit of romance, Phil tricks Bob into boarding a train supposedly headed for Florida but actually going to Vermont. By the time Bob figures that out, they have almost arrived. Upon checking into the Vermont Inn, they discover that their former general, Henry Waverly, who now owns the inn, has fallen on hard times, but a solution is on its way.

Gateway Playhouse with picturesque grounds in Bellport is celebrating its 75th season of bringing Broadway-caliber theater to Long Island audiences and White Christmas is a stunning example of this theatre’s top-notch offerings. It is noteworthy that, on the night of this review, audiences showed appreciation from the start with rousing applause after each musical number leading up to a standing ovation at curtain call.

Director, Randy Skinner, who originally choreographed the UK tours and the Broadway production of White Christmas, has assembled a phenomenal cast that keeps the pacing lively throughout. Jeremiah James is a charming Bob Wallace and when he tries to resist the elegant Betty Haynes played to perfection by Marie Eife, we are taken by his vulnerability. James’ tenor impresses as he wends his way through songs like “Blue Skies” and all the captivating duets shared with Eife’s soaring soprano on “Love, You Didn’t Do Right by Me,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep.”

Jeremy Benton as Phil Davis is the quintessential song and dance man while Kelly Sheehan as Judy Haynes is an energetic force of nature. Their dance routines through “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing” and “I Love a Piano” appear effortless.

The supporting cast is first-rate. Tom Galantich gives a dynamic performance as General Henry Waverly whose stern exterior occasionally melts revealing his gentle soul. Amy Bodnar as Martha Watson is a complete joy with impeccable comedic timing. She takes center stage belting out “Let Me Sing and I’m Happy” and nearly stops the show. The general’s granddaughter, Susan Waverly, played by adorable Sofia Da Costa-Wilson, does a spirited reprise of “Let Me Sing and I’m Happy.” The ensemble is synchronized and poised. A stand-out is Amy Persons who is hysterical in each of her scenes and Keila Sue Wong whose animated stage presence is eye-catching.

Musical director, Andrew Haile Austin, and the band take on Irving Berlin’s well-known score with gusto providing exhilarating accompaniment for each song and dance number. Choreography is central to this show and Mary Giattino’s recreation of the original Broadway dance routines is outstanding. From the Haynes sisters’ comedic duet with giant blue feather fans on “Sisters” to the impeccable tap on “I Love a Piano,” each number is performed with precision.

Costume designer, Carrie Robbins’ 1950’s period piece confections make for ease of movement from all the swing skirts in a kaleidoscope of colors to Judy’s pink flowing skirt and form-fitting vest, to the sisters’ blue lace dresses to Betty’s dramatic black gown in the climactic scene to all those festive red velvet gowns and suits trimmed with white in the “White Christmas” and “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” finale. Wig and makeup design by Dustin Lawson compliments with the necessary 1950’s flair.

David L. Arsenault’s set design assists with the show’s pacing as it morphs easily from scene to scene and makes for impressive visuals. Brian Loesch’s lighting design illuminates the big numbers and gives subtle touches to gentler moments. Sound design by Ben Takitch adds crispness to the vocals and keeps the levels just right.

Gateway Playhouse’s White Christmas is a glorious treat of sight and sound for the entire family, so ring in the holidays with this spectacular musical running now through December 29.

And be sure to return to Gateway Playhouse for their 2025 season of spectacular shows.

Gateway Playhouse, 215 S. Country Road, Bellport. thegateway.org, 631-286-1133