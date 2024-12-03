Hamptons & North Fork Restaurants Are Still Open & Cooking This Winter

Holiday dining at Nick & Toni’s

With the winter season fast approaching, many East End restaurants are closing their doors, but there are still a lot of great choices out there in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Numerous restaurants see a decline of anywhere between 50–75% between the peak of season and the low of winter. “The problem is when you’re operating a business, there is a floor to your expenses… rent, insurance, labor, utilities… your sales drop below your break-even point and you begin to hemorrhage money,” said Tora Matsuoka, co-founder of Tip Top Hospitality, which represents multiple restaurants on the East End. Because of this, a large portion of area restaurants and businesses decide to close in order to minimize expenses.

While this leads to reduced spending during the less popular seasons, it can have long-term effects. Restaurants can lose customers as well as employees who need to find a replacement job while they are closed.

“So even though you’re going into the peak season and you’re going to be making money, you’ve now spent all this money to attract new people to train them up.” Because of this, all of the restaurants that Tip Top represents stay open year-round. “I don’t want them to even have to think whether we’re open or not. I want them to know that at all times, we’re always open,” he said. “I’m basically working for free or worse… but it’s the right thing to do for the community… and ultimately it’s proven to be the right thing for our business.”

Based on the East End Getaway online resource and other sources, here is a list of restaurants that will continue to operate year-round and/or during the winter months on the East End.

East End Restaurants Open All Winter

1 North Steakhouse: Specializes in premium steaks, fresh seafood, and an extensive wine list, offering classic steakhouse sides and appetizers.

332 W Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays. 631-594-3419. 1northsteakhouse.com

1770 House: Features a contemporary American menu with seasonal dishes, including fresh seafood and farm-to-table ingredients.

143 Main St., East Hampton. 631-324-1770. 1770house.com

75 Main: Offers a modern American menu with a focus on fresh seafood, pasta dishes, and gourmet burgers.

75 Main St., Southampton. 631-283-7575. 75main.com

aMano Osteria & Wine Bar: Serves handmade pastas, artisanal pizzas, and a variety of traditional Italian dishes paired with a curated wine selection.

13550 Main Rd., Mattituck. 631-298-4800. amanorestaurant.net

A Touch of Venice: Specializes in authentic Italian cuisine, featuring homemade pastas, risottos, veal,and fresh seafood options.

28350 Main Rd., Cutchogue. 631-298-5851. touchofvenice.com

Aldo’s Coffee: Provides a selection of freshly brewed coffee, espresso drinks, and light pastries, focusing on quality ingredients.

103-105 Front St., Greenport. 631-213-9353. aldoscoffee.com

Almond Restaurant: Artisanal and market driven dishes, featuring updated takes on classic french cuisine, regional street food and more

1 Ocean Rd., Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665. almondrestaurant.com/lens_galleries/bridgehampton

American Pie: Known for its delicious pizzas and a variety of Italian-American comfort foods, including subs and pasta dishes.

2044 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton. 631-613-6177. hamptonsamericanpie.hungerrush.com

Baby Moon Restaurant: Generally known for its Italian-American classics, with many low-carb options.

238 Montauk Hwy., Westhampton Beach. 631-288-6350. babymoon-restaurant.com

Barrow Food House: Focuses on a farm-to-table concept, offering a variety of seasonal dishes and sandwiches.

452 Main Rd., Aquebogue. 631-779-3379. barrowfoodhouse.com

Birchwood of Polish Town: Serves traditional Polish dishes like pierogies and kielbasa, alongside other pub favorites like juicy burgers, fried seafood, pasta, salads, and more.

512 Pulaski St., Riverhead. 631-727-4449. thebirchwoodofpolishtown.com

Bistro 72: Serves a creative menu of New American cuisine, including seasonal dishes and a variety of small plates.

1830 W Main St., Riverhead. 631-369-3325. bistro-72.com

Bistro Ete: Offers a selection of classic bistro fare and other French cuisine, adding a Mediterranean flare and focusing on local ingredients.

760 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill. 631-500-9085. bistroete.com

Black Llama: Specializes in a variety of internationally inspired dishes, featuring bold flavors and fresh ingredients. (closed January-March).

300 Main St. Unit A, Greenport. 631-477-5939. americanbeech.com/restaurant/black-llama-bar



Bobby Van’s Steakhouse: Renowned for its high-quality steaks and seafood, alongside classic steakhouse sides and appetizers.

2393 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton. 631-537-0590. bobbyvansbridgehampton.com

Braun’s Seafood 2 Go: Offers a variety of fresh seafood options, including prepared seafood dishes, takeout options, and fish market items.

30840 Main Rd., Cutchogue. 631-734-5550. braunseafood.com

Bridgehampton Inn: Serves a seasonal menu of land and sea focused on locally sourced ingredients, with an emphasis on fine dining (closed for January).

2266 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton. 631-537-3660. loavesandfishes.us

Buoy One: Features a menu of seafood dishes, including fried clams, lobster rolls, and other New England style favorites.

1175 W Main St., Riverhead. 631-208-9737. buoyone.com

Calissa: Offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu with a focus on fresh seafood, grilled meats, and vibrant salads.

1020 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill. 631-500-9292. calissahamptons.com

Centro 336: A farm to fork Italian restaurant that specializes in local and seasonal produce, featuring homemade pasta, wood oven pizza, and seafood dishes.

336 W Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays. 631-594-5744. 336hamptonbays.com

Casa Basso: Specializes in Old-time Italian cuisine, featuring homemade pastas, 3-course special, and a variety of classic Italian dishes.

59 Montauk Hwy., Westhampton. 631-288-1841. casabasso.net

Cittanuova: Known for its contemporary Italian menu, offering creative pasta dishes and traditional Italian desserts.

29 Newtown Ln., East Hampton. 631-324-6300. cittanuova.com

Clamman Seafood Market: Offers a selection of fresh seafood, including prepared dishes for takeout and market items.

235 N Sea Rd., Southampton. 631-283-6669. clamman.com

Claude’s: Features a varied menu with a mix of American and seafood dishes, focusing on local ingredients.

91 Hill St., Southampton. 631-283-6500. southamptoninn.com/dining

Cliff’s Elbow Room: Serves a variety of seafood dishes as well as burgers, sandwiches and daily specials.

1549 Main Rd., Jamesport. 631-722-3292. cliffselbowroom.com

Cliff’s Elbow Too: Offers a casual menu of seafood, burgers, and classic American dishes.

1085 Franklinville Rd., Laurel. 631-298-3262.

Coche Comedor: Features a menu inspired by Mexican cuisine, with a focus on fresh traditional flavors.

74 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett. 631-267-5709. cochecomedor.com

Cooperage Inn: Offers a diverse American menu with steaks, seafood, and seasonal dishes made from local produce and ingredients.

2218 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow. 631-727-8994. cooperageinn.com

Cowfish: Specializes in a unique blend of land and sea, offering a variety of meat, salads, and seafood dishes.

258 E Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868. cowfishrestaurant.com

Dark Horse Restaurant: Known for its traditional American menu and farm to table freshness, featuring a mix of classic dishes and seasonal offerings.

1 E Main St., Riverhead. 631-727-7606. darkhorserestaurant.com

Digger’s Ales N’ Eats: Offers a menu of casual American food, including burgers, wings, and other pub favorites.

58 W Main St., Riverhead. 631-369-3200. diggerspub.com

Dimon Estate: Upscale American fare with Continental touches served in a historic house overlooking farm fields.

370 Manor Ln., Jamesport. 631-722-0500. thedimonestate.com

East Hampton Grill: Specializes in hearty comforting dishes, with an emphasis on local produce and offering a variety of grilled meats, seafood, and sides.

99 N Main St., East Hampton. 631-329-6666. easthamptongrill.com

Estia’s Little Kitchen: Serves a menu of American fare with Southwestern flair, focusing on fresh local ingredients with its own garden on premise.

1615 Sag Harbor Bridgehampton Tpke., Sag Harbor. 631-725-1045. estias.com

Farm Country Kitchen: Homemade soups, sandwiches, paninis, wraps, salads, and entrée specials, emphasizing fresh, seasonal ingredients.

513 W Main St., Riverhead. 631-369-6311. farmcountrykitchenli.com

Fauna: Specializes in locally sourced dishes that highlight seasonal produce, serving a seasonally changing menu of craft food, cult-like wine and hand-crafted cocktails

6 Parlato Dr., Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3500. faunawhb.com

Ferllingham’s Restaurant Sports Bar: Features classic bar food, including wings and burgers, alongside a variety of local beers.

17 Cameron St., Southampton. 631-283-9417. fellinghamsrestaurant.com

First and South: Offers a menu of American dishes and comfort food, featuring fresh salads, sandwiches, and daily specials highlighting the surrounding area & seasons.

100 South St., Greenport. 631-333-2200. firstandsouth.com

Flora: Serves a menu inspired by seasonal ingredients, focusing on fresh vegetables, meats, and seafood, with a large cocktail and wine list.

8 Library Ave., Westhampton Beach. 631-998-9600. florawhb.com

Fresno Restaurant: Features a menu of contemporary American cuisine, highlighting local high quality produce.

11 Fresno Pl., East Hampton. 631-324-8700. fresnorestaurant.com

Front Street Station: Known for its casual American fare, including burgers, sandwiches, and a variety of seafood options.

212 Front St., Greenport. 631-333-2050. frontstreetgreenport.com

Haiku: Specializes in sushi and Japanese cuisine, offering a range of fresh sushi rolls, tempura, and other traditional dishes.

40 E Main St., Riverhead. 631-727-7778. haikuriverhead.com

Hampton Chutney Co: Offers a unique blend of Indian and American cuisine, featuring dosas, chutneys, and other flavorful dishes.

107 Newtown Ln., East Hampton. 631-267-3131. hamptonchutney.com

Harbor Market and Kitchen: Focuses on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, offering a variety of sandwiches, baked goods, and prepared meals.

184 Division St., Sag Harbor. 631-725-4433. harbormarket.com

Harvest on Fort Pond: Known for its platters of Tuscan-style Italian cooking served family-style with waterfront views.

11 S Emery St., Montauk. 631-668-5574. fortpondbaycompany.com

Il Capuccino: Offers a menu of classic Italian dishes, including pasta, pizza, and a variety of traditional entrees.

30 Madison St., Sag Harbor. 631-725-2747. ilcaps11963.com

Il Giardino: Specializes in Sicilian cuisine with a focus on fresh ingredients, featuring homemade pastas and traditional Italian dishes.

739 Main Rd., Aquebogue. 631-779-3900. ilgiardinoaquebogue.com

Isola: Features a menu of Italian-inspired dishes with modern twists, serving pastas, wood fired pizzas, and wine.

15 Grand Ave., Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-9036. isolany.com

J&R’s Steakhouse: Known for its hearty steaks, seafood, and classic American dishes, offering a variety of comfort food options.

4362 Middle Country Rd., Calverton. 631-727-7218. calverton.jandrssteakhouse.com

Jerry and the Mermaid: Offers a seafood-centric menu with a mix of American dishes, fish and selfish.

469 E Main St., Riverhead. 631-727-8489. jerryandthemermaid.com

K Pasa: Specializes in Mexican and Southwestern cuisine, featuring healthy tacos, fajitas, and a variety of fresh, flavorful dishes.

2 Main St., Sag Harbor. 631-800-8226. 1-800-taco.com

Kumiso: Inspired by izakayas tucked away in Tokyo’s alleys, offering a menu featuring traditional Japanese dishes, including sushi, sashimi, and other classic preparations using fresh ingredients.

37 Newtown Ln., East Hampton. 631-527-7926. kumiso.com

La Fondita: Specializes in Mexican food reminiscent of the street food found in markets and taquerias throughout Mexico, offering a variety of tacos, burritos, and homemade salsas.

74 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett. 631-267-8800. lafondita.net

La Plage: Features a diverse menu of French-inspired seafood and American cuisine, with an emphasis on fresh, seasonal ingredients.

131 Creek Rd., Wading River. 631-744-9200. laplagebistro.com

Legends: Known for its classic American fare, including burgers, steaks, and seafood dishes, as well as a large selection of beers.

835 1st St., New Suffolk. 631-734-5123. legends-restaurant.com

Leon 1909: Offers a menu that includes a blend of American and European dishes, featuring salads and different meat entrees. (closed January 5-February 5).

29 W Neck Rd., Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-9123. leon1909.com

Li Rodeo Grill: Serves a variety of Mexican dishes, including tacos, burritos, and nachos.

141 W Suffolk Ave., Central Islip. 631-232-0250.

Lobster Roll: Specializes in fresh seafood, particularly lobster rolls, along with other seafood favorites.

32 Montauk Hwy., Southampton. 631-283-3460. lobsterroll.com/southampton-menu

Love Lane Kitchen: Offers a menu of comfort food with a focus on fresh, local ingredients, including sandwiches and breakfast items (pauses dinner service in March).

240 Love Ln., Mattituck. 631-298-8989. lovelanekitchen.com

Lucharitos: Known for its creative take on Mexican cuisine, offering tacos, burritos, and a variety of salsas and toppings.

119 Main St, Greenport. 631-477-6666. lucharitos.com

Lulu Kitchen and Bar: Features a menu of seasonal American dishes, with an emphasis on fresh seafood and locally sourced ingredients.

126 Main St., Sag Harbor. 631-725-0900. lulusagharbor.com

Main Road Biscuit: Specializes in breakfast items, particularly biscuit, jams, and pastries, focusing on comfort food.

1601 Main Rd., Jamesport. 631-779-3463. mainroadbiscuitco.com

Matsulin: Offers a variety of pan-Asian inspired dishes, including sushi and noodle dishes, with an emphasis on fresh, quality ingredients.

131 W Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays. 631-728-8838. matsulin.com.

Meeting House: Features a menu of New American cuisine with a focus on local ingredients, including large dishes and choices of fresh seafood.

2 Amagansett Square Dr., Amagansett. 631-267-2764. meetinghouseamg.com

Mugs on Main: Known for its coffee, breakfast, and lunch offerings, including sandwiches, pastries, and hearty breakfast options.

33 E Main St., Riverhead. 631-381-0494. mugsonmain.com/menu

Myles on Main: Serves a wide variety of American dishes with a focus on comfort food, including burgers, sandwiches, and hearty entrees.

428 E Main St., Riverhead. 631-775-1550. mylesonmain.com/menu

New Moon Cafe: A Tex-Mex restaurant with a varied menu featuring breakfast, lunch, and dinner, focusing on grilled dishes.

524 Montauk Hwy., East Quogue. 631-653-4042. newmooncafeeq.com

Nick & Toni’s: Known for its Italian-inspired menu, featuring homemade pastas, wood-oven pizzas, and seasonal dishes made from local ingredients.

136 N Main St., East Hampton. 631-324-3550. nickandtonis.com

Noah’s: Specializes in a menu of fresh seafood and seasonal dishes, emphasizing local ingredients (closed for six weeks starting in January).

136 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-6720. chefnoahs.com

North Tavern: Features a classic American menu with a focus on burgers, sandwiches, and hearty entrees made from fresh ingredients.

2028 N Country Rd., Wading River. 631-886-2102. northtavernwr.com

On the Docks: Offers a seafood-centric menu with a variety of dishes, including fish platters, pasta dishes, and salads.

177 Meeting House Creek Rd., Aquebogue. 631-886-1160. onthedocksgrill.com

Pierre’s: Known for its French-inspired cuisine with a bakery in the front, offering a selection of bistro, seafood, and traditional dishes.

2468 Main St., Bridgehampton. 631-537-5110. pierresbh.com

Rams Head Inn: Serves a menu of Coastal American cuisine, featuring seafood dishes and fresh ingredients, with an emphasis on local sourcing.

108 Ram Island Dr., Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0811. theramsheadinn.com

Rowdy Hall: An American pub taking cues from classic English pub and French bistro cuisine, featuring comfort food such as burgers, seafood, and a variety of sandwiches.

177 Main St., Amagansett. 631-324-8555. rowdyhall.com

Rumba: Specializes in Island cuisine, focusing on fresh seafood, tropical flavors, and rum drinks.

43 Canoe Place Rd., Hampton Bays. 631-594-3544. rumbahamptonbays.com

Saaz: Features an eclectic menu of authentic Indian cuisine, offering a range of curries, tandoori dishes, and vegetarian options.

1746 County Rd., Southampton. 631-259-2222. saazindian.com/home

Sam’s Bar and Restaurant: Known for its modern American classics with Italian flare, specializing in pizzas, pastas, and salads.

36 Newton Ln., East Hampton. 631-324-5900.

Sen: Offers a contemporary Asian menu featuring sushi, noodles, and buns with a focus on fresh ingredients and bold tastes.

23 Main St., Sag Harbor. 631-725-1774. senrestaurant.com

Shagwong Restaurant: Specializes in fresh seafood and American cuisine, offering a variety of traditional dishes, cocktails, and seasonal specials.

219 Three mile Harbor Hog Creek Rd., East Hampton. 631-324-8400. shagwong.com

Shelter Island Slice: Known for its pizza and Italian-American dishes, including sandwiches, pastas, and salads.

3 N Ferry Rd., Shelter Island. 631-749-9292. shelterislandslice.hungerrush.com/Order/OrderType

Shippy’s: Offers a menu of casual American and German dishes, including fried seafood platters and other comfort meals.

36 Windmill Ln., Southampton. 631-283-0007. shippys.com

Sip and Soda Luncheonette: Specializes in classic diner fare, offering breakfast items, sandwiches, and ice cream treats.

40 Hampton Rd., Southampton. 631-283-9752. sipnsoda.com

Smitty’s All American Grill: Known for its classic American comfort food, including burgers, wings, and a variety of sandwiches.

96 Main Rd., Riverhead. 631-998-4232.

Smokey Buns: Features a menu of barbecue-inspired dishes, focusing on burgers and smoked meats.

68 Park Pl., East Hampton. 631- 907-4777. smokeybuns.com

South Edison: Offers a diverse menu of contemporary American cuisine, with a focus on local seafood, farm-fresh produce, and seasonal dishes.

17 South Edison St., Montauk. 631-668-4200. southedison.com

Southampton Publick House: Known for its craft beers and casual pub classics, including burgers, sandwiches, and a variety of appetizers.

62 Jobs Ln. Southampton. 631-283-2800. publick.com

Stars Cafe: Serves a menu of breakfast and lunch items, focusing on baked goods, coffee, and sandwiches using locally sourced ingredients.

17 Grand Ave., Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-5345. starscafeshelterisland.com/#the-kitchen

Stone Creek Inn: Offers an high-end menu featuring seasonal French-mediterranean dishes, with an emphasis on fresh ingredients and fine dining.

405 Montauk Hwy., East Quogue. 631-653-6770. stonecreekinn.com

Sundays on the Bay: Features a seafood-focused menu, offering a variety of dishes including, lobster rolls, salads, and seasonal favorites.

369 Dune Rd., Hampton Bays. 631-728-2611. sundaysonthebay.com

The Bell & Anchor: Known for its seafood and American dishes, featuring fresh ingredients and seasonal offerings (closed for the first two weeks of January).

3253 Noyac Rd., Sag Harbor. 631-725-3400. bellandanchor.com

The Blend: Offers a menu featuring steaks and surf ‘n’ turf options, as well as Asian-inspired and gluten free options.

637 Three Mile Harbor Rd., East Hampton. 631-527-7753. theblendatthreemileharbor.com



The Frisky Oyster: Specializes in seafood and American cuisine, with a focus on fresh oysters, seasonal fish, and daily menu changes (closed for the first two weeks of January).

27 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-4265 thefriskyoyster.com

The Golden Pear Cafe: Known for its breakfast and lunch offerings, including sandwiches, coffee, and a variety of baked goods.

34 Newton Ln., East Hampton. 631-329-1600. goldenpearcafe.com

The Palm Restaurant: Renowned for its steaks and classic American fare, featuring high-quality seafood and classic Italian dishes.

94 Main St., East Hampton. 631-324-0411. thepalm.com/location/the-palm-east-hampton

The Patio at 54 Main: Offers a menu of seasonal American dishes, focusing on an array of homemade pastas, steaks, and fresh seafood.

54 Main St., Westhampton Beach. 631-288-0100. thepatiowhb.com

The Plaza Cafe: Serves fresh, locally sourced seafood and seasonal dishes, blending classic comfort food with creative flair.

61 Hill St., Southampton. 631-283-9323. plazacafesouthampton.com

The Room: A recently renovated and rebranded music hall inside the sprawling Clubhouse Hamptons entertainment complex that boasts a bevy of options, including boardgames, bites and cocktails.

174 Daniels Hole Rd., East Hampton.631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Tony’s Asian Fusion: Specializes in a blend of Asian cuisines, featuring sushi, noodle, and other Asian-inspired dishes.

337 Montauk Hwy., East Quogue. 631-728-8850. tonysasianfusion.com

Townline BBQ: Known for its barbecue-inspired menu, featuring smoked meats, house made sauces, and a variety of southern-style sides.

3593 Montauk Hwy., Sagaponack. 631-537-2271. townlinebbq.com

Tweeds Restaurant and Buffalo Bar: Features a menu of American comfort food, including buffalo burgers, steaks, and a variety of entrees.

17 E Main St., Riverhead. 631-208-3151. tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Adriana Tardugno contributed to this story.

Alexander Noll and Adriana Tardugno are reporters with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.