Southern Hospitality: Palm Beach Season Brims with Style, Savor & Festive Fun

Celebrate the joy of the season with a grand display of over-the-top holiday classics with a twist. This extravagant Christmas feast features traditional favorites like a savory carving station, iced seafood station, sushi bar, artisanal hand-carved cheeses and winter-harvest inspired sides. Chef Sebastien Feneyrol will offer a magnificent display of desserts from holiday yule logs to decadent pies and assorted cookies. There will be festive activities for children to enjoy at the Christmas Grand Buffet at The Boca Raton.

The season is in full swing in Palm Beach County.

Brazilian Court has added a little levity to its stylish vibe with Comedy at the Court, a series of shows. Tonsorial guru Rita Hazan is also joining the hotel as its stylist for the season. The restaurant, Cafe Boulud, also has an update – there is a new executive chef, Christopher Zabita

The Colony has introduced its “Colony Edit” featuring covetable items that evoke the hotel’s spirit, including a candle with coconut, passionfruit, and amber, by LAFCO New York; porcelain plates; linens; a rattan bag by Mme.Mink; Vilebrequin swimming trunks, terry blazers by Bask; luxe pima cotton pajama sets by Petite Plume; custom leather-bound notebooks by Smythson, and, of course, Stubbs and Wootten slippers. If you are looking for holiday gifts, it’s full of treasures.

The Boca Raton’s beach club is back after a major renovation and the resort is a perfect place to celebrate Christmas Day, Its opulent feast includes a a savory carving station, iced seafood station, sushi bar, artisanal cheeses and harvest sides. Chef Sebastien Feneyrol’s dessert display features an Instagram-worthy Yule log along with pies and cookies.

Miami’s popular Argentinian steakhouse, Novecento, has opened an outpost in downtown Delray Beach at the historic Falcon House. Whether you sit inside, or on the wrap around patio, you can enjoy handmade empanadas, mejillones, ceviche, pulpo a la brasa and carpaccio; followed by a variety of grilled meats including ribeye and New York strip; as well as seafood and all-natural chicken.

Feast of the Seven Fishes is a highlight of the holiday season, and the well-loved family run restaurant, Josie’s is offering it as a special for two on Christmas Eve. It features clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp, octopus, scallops, and king crab in a Calabrian chili marinara sauce, served over a bed of housemade linguini.

Renato’s is also celebrating the holidays with a tree, wreaths and other festive decorations. There is no escalated prix fixe here, so you can order your favorites, along with specials like duck confit and rosemary beef tenderloin. On New Year’s Eve you can also order a la carte, and add on the Champagne and caviar.

Casa D’Angelo will be trussed up for Christmas, and you can savor signatures such as a 16-ounce grilled veal chop with seasonal vegetables and wild mushroom Marsala sauce; homemade pappardelle with basil pesto; Florida rock shrimp with stracciatella, and bottarga; and grilled rack of lamb with sautéed broccoli rabe, roasted potatoes, and an Amarone reduction.

The owners of Bice are getting ready to premiere a new restaurant on the island. Salute, just a stroll from the White Elephant hotel, and The Royal Poinciana shoppers’ Mecca, will be Italian, of course, but with an emphasis on seafood.

If you are looking for a cozy fun place to celebrate, the wine bar Sixty Vines has 60 eco-friendly wines on tap and a special holiday drink – the Gingersnap Old Fashioned that blends Buffalo Trace Bourbon, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram liqueur, and a house-made gingerbread demerara simple syrup. Infused with nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove, you might even feel like you are on a ski vacation.

After all the eating and drink, if you want to work out, then wind down, Lifetime in Palm Beach Gardens has just completed a large renovation of its spacious fitness floor, and expanded its recovery offerings with cryrotherapy and a hydromassage bed. The club is now hosting fun football watch parties with food and drink specials weekly, along with epic quarterly events, including a Family Cooldown at its rooftop the first Saturday of every month.

An expansive new club will be opening in Uptown Boca, with a co-ed wet suite including cold plunge, sauna and steam.