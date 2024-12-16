Long Island Association East End Committee Holds Economic Panel
1 minute 12/16/2024
The Long Island Association‘s East End Committee hosted an economics panel at the Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays.
The discussion featured Rob Carpenter, Administrative Director of the Long Island Farm Bureau; John Ryan Celiberti, Manager of the 2026 U.S. Open for the United States Golf Association; and Robert Free, President of the Long Island Rail Road.
Panelists addressed topics including transportation developments, agriculture, and the economic boost from the upcoming 2026 U.S. Open.