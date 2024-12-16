Long Island Association East End Committee Holds Economic Panel

Rob Carpenter, John Ryan Celiberti, Rob Free Courtesy of Long Island Association Tora Matsuoka, Deirdre O'Connell, Kristen Reynolds Courtesy of Long Island Association

The Long Island Association‘s East End Committee hosted an economics panel at the Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays.

The discussion featured Rob Carpenter, Administrative Director of the Long Island Farm Bureau; John Ryan Celiberti, Manager of the 2026 U.S. Open for the United States Golf Association; and Robert Free, President of the Long Island Rail Road.

Panelists addressed topics including transportation developments, agriculture, and the economic boost from the upcoming 2026 U.S. Open.