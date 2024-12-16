Event & Party Photos

Long Island Association East End Committee Holds Economic Panel

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 12/16/2024

Rob Carpenter, John Ryan Celiberti, Rob FreeCourtesy of Long Island Association

Tora Matsuoka, Deirdre O'Connell, Kristen ReynoldsCourtesy of Long Island Association

The Long Island Association‘s East End Committee hosted an economics panel at the Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays.

The discussion featured Rob Carpenter, Administrative Director of the Long Island Farm Bureau; John Ryan Celiberti, Manager of the 2026 U.S. Open for the United States Golf Association; and Robert Free, President of the Long Island Rail Road.

Panelists addressed topics including transportation developments, agriculture, and the economic boost from the upcoming 2026 U.S. Open.

