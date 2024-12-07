Magic of Montauk Holiday Fair Returns December 14

The Magic of Montauk Holiday Fair is back Dec. 14 and 15.

It’s time to embrace the magic of Montauk once again — the Third Annual Magic of Montauk Holiday Fair is coming back to Montauk on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15 from 2–7 p.m.

It’s shaping up to be even more festive than ever.

Whether you’re a local or visiting for the season, this free, family-friendly event promises an afternoon and evening filled with holiday cheer, heartwarming traditions and a dash of Montauk’s unique coastal charm.

The town green will come alive with a dazzling holiday light display, making it the perfect spot for an evening stroll. Along the way, you’ll find a magical collection of holiday gift vendors, selling everything from handmade crafts to quirky Montauk-themed treasures—ideal for ticking off your gift list.

This winter wonderland includes LIVE reindeer — yes, real reindeer in Montauk. And let’s not forget Santa Claus, who will be on hand to hear wish lists and spread some Christmas cheer.

Indulge your senses with delicious festive treats, warm up with a hot cocoa contest, and explore the food trucks. Plus, for the grown-ups, there will be beer and wine to enjoy while listening to live music throughout the event.

Last year, attendees were wowed by the holiday lights and the charming atmosphere that took over the town green, and this year promises even more festive surprises. Whether you’re shopping, sipping, or simply soaking in the holiday vibes, there’s something for everyone.

Jessica Dye, the assistant executive director of the Montauk Chamber of Commerce, shared that the event has grown significantly since its first two years and explained that the event has become a local favorite.

“We grew tremendously with the number of people who attended, so we wanted to extend it to offer more for the community and visitors, and to help support any businesses that are open,” Dye said. “We hope everyone can enjoy it over both days.”

This year’s festival has some new additions that set it apart from the previous years. Attendees can look forward to a host of seasonal activities, including a unique glassblowing demonstration, where artisans will create stunning Christmas ornaments. In addition to the vendor displays, there will be a kids’ section featuring snow, igloos and a cornhole game

Bring your loved ones, bundle up, and don’t miss out on this festive tradition. The Magic of Montauk is waiting to be experienced!

743 Montauk Highway, Montauk, 631-668-2428, montaukchamber.com