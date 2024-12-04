Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Brian Minnick, 'Montauk Is Strange' Author
12/04/2024
A Conversation with Brian Minnick
Episode 207: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Brian Minnick, author of Montauk Is Strange. The book delves into the mysteries of Camp Hero, a decommissioned military base in Montauk. Minnick combines historical facts with intriguing legends and accounts, including his own, in the book.