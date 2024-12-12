Pop-Up Patch Raises Funds for Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope
12/12/2024
Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope (CAHH) and The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach transformed The Royal Poinciana Plaza’s East Courtyard into a pumpkin patch, drawing hundreds of visitors for a family-friendly event that raised funds to support local cancer patients.
Attendees enjoyed a host of autumn-themed activities including a maze, garden games, a Wee Free Library, yoga sessions, music by DJ Adam Lipson and complimentary gelato from Sant Ambroeus.
“We were thrilled to once again team up with The Royal for our annual Pop-Up Patch,” shared CAHH CEO Stanton Collemer.