Event & Party Photos

Pop-Up Patch Raises Funds for Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 12/12/2024

Samantha Marulli and AlfieCAPEHART

Amanda Till, Luka DearaujoCAPEHART

Philip, Tikky and Pia NicozisisCAPEHART

Lidia and Greta Sullivan, Hanna JenisonCAPEHART

Arabella Pena, Julia Murphy, Alejandro PenaCAPEHART

Neal, Campbell, Madelynn and Courtney JonesCAPEHART

Tira- AKA Snow WhiteCAPEHART

William and Stacey Crespo, Kerri Houston with Tira- AKA Snow WhiteCAPEHART

Sophia, Michael, Stephanie and Emma GonzalezCAPEHART

Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope (CAHH) and The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach transformed The Royal Poinciana Plaza’s East Courtyard into a pumpkin patch, drawing hundreds of visitors for a family-friendly event that raised funds to support local cancer patients.

Attendees enjoyed a host of autumn-themed activities including a maze, garden games, a Wee Free Library, yoga sessions, music by DJ Adam Lipson and complimentary gelato from Sant Ambroeus.

“We were thrilled to once again team up with The Royal for our annual Pop-Up Patch,” shared CAHH CEO Stanton Collemer.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles