Recipe: Learn to Make a Harmony Gin Cranberry Gin Fizz

Harmony Gin cranberry gin fizz

Treat yourself and your holiday guests to a festive cocktail at your New Year’s Eve party! This Cranberry Gin Fizz made with Harmony Gin by Holistic Spirits Company is the perfect addition to any celebration this season. Cheers!

Cranberry Gin Fizz

Harmony Gin (1.5 oz)

Cranberry syrup (.75 oz)

Lemon juice (.75 oz)

Elderflower liqueur (.5 oz)

Ginger beer or soda water topper

Garnish with cranberries and rosemary.

To make cranberry syrup:

1 cup fresh cranberries

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

Heat and dissolve the sugar and water into simple syrup.

Add a cup of cranberries and stir and cook on simmer until cranberries are soft (10 min and let rest for 20 min).

Strain cranberries out.