Southampton Art Exhibit Supports Heart of the Hamptons
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
12/18/2024
Bob Banish, Matt DiBernardo ArtistAlicia Doherty
Ceil Frank ArtistAlicia Doherty
Dale Krongel, Michele Czwartacki, Melissa HinAlicia Doherty
Danielle Leef President SAA, Molly Bishop Exec. Director Heart of the Hamptons, Jean Mahoney SAA, Diane White SAAAlicia Doherty
Dee Banish, Maureen Travers, Richard LeCompte, Pam Vossen, Bob BanishAlicia Doherty
Diane White, Ilsa HetzelAlicia Doherty
Ilsa Hetzel ArtistAlicia Doherty
Jean Mahoney, Ellen KingstonAlicia Doherty
John and Sarah Virag, Tony RossAlicia Doherty
Kevin Paul Giordano ArtistAlicia Doherty
Kurt Hardcastle ArtistAlicia Doherty
Laurie and Lance Corey ArtistAlicia Doherty
Linda Pasca, Curator of Members Art ShowAlicia Doherty
Marlene Esposito, Deborah Acquino, Nicole HadixAlicia Doherty
Michael Gary ArtistAlicia Doherty
Paul Dempsey First Vice President SAAAlicia Doherty
Sherry K. Cohen ArtistAlicia Doherty
Sophie Sejourne, ArtistAlicia Doherty
Victoria Hartman ArtistAlicia Doherty
The Southampton Artists Association (SAA) and its president Danielle Leef along with curator Linda Pasca hosted an exhibit and reception at the Levitas Art Gallery in the Southampton Cultural Center, raising $5,200 to benefit Heart of the Hamptons.
Heart of the Hamptons, led by Molly Bishop, provides services ranging from food assistance to emergency aid for veterans, seniors and families in need.