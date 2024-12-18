Event & Party Photos

Southampton Art Exhibit Supports Heart of the Hamptons

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 12/18/2024

Bob Banish, Matt DiBernardo ArtistAlicia Doherty

Ceil Frank ArtistAlicia Doherty

Dale Krongel, Michele Czwartacki, Melissa HinAlicia Doherty

Danielle Leef President SAA, Molly Bishop Exec. Director Heart of the Hamptons, Jean Mahoney SAA, Diane White SAAAlicia Doherty

Dee Banish, Maureen Travers, Richard LeCompte, Pam Vossen, Bob BanishAlicia Doherty

Diane White, Ilsa HetzelAlicia Doherty

Ilsa Hetzel ArtistAlicia Doherty

Jean Mahoney, Ellen KingstonAlicia Doherty

John and Sarah Virag, Tony RossAlicia Doherty

Kevin Paul Giordano ArtistAlicia Doherty

Kurt Hardcastle ArtistAlicia Doherty

Laurie and Lance Corey ArtistAlicia Doherty

Linda Pasca, Curator of Members Art ShowAlicia Doherty

Marlene Esposito, Deborah Acquino, Nicole HadixAlicia Doherty

Michael Gary ArtistAlicia Doherty

Paul Dempsey First Vice President SAAAlicia Doherty

Sherry K. Cohen ArtistAlicia Doherty

Sophie Sejourne, ArtistAlicia Doherty

Victoria Hartman ArtistAlicia Doherty

The Southampton Artists Association (SAA) and its president Danielle Leef along with curator Linda Pasca hosted an exhibit and reception at the Levitas Art Gallery in the Southampton Cultural Center, raising $5,200 to benefit Heart of the Hamptons.

Heart of the Hamptons, led by Molly Bishop, provides services ranging from food assistance to emergency aid for veterans, seniors and families in need.

