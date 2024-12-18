Southampton Art Exhibit Supports Heart of the Hamptons

Bob Banish, Matt DiBernardo Artist Alicia Doherty Ceil Frank Artist Alicia Doherty Dale Krongel, Michele Czwartacki, Melissa Hin Alicia Doherty Danielle Leef President SAA, Molly Bishop Exec. Director Heart of the Hamptons, Jean Mahoney SAA, Diane White SAA Alicia Doherty Dee Banish, Maureen Travers, Richard LeCompte, Pam Vossen, Bob Banish Alicia Doherty Diane White, Ilsa Hetzel Alicia Doherty Ilsa Hetzel Artist Alicia Doherty Jean Mahoney, Ellen Kingston Alicia Doherty John and Sarah Virag, Tony Ross Alicia Doherty Kevin Paul Giordano Artist Alicia Doherty Kurt Hardcastle Artist Alicia Doherty Laurie and Lance Corey Artist Alicia Doherty Linda Pasca, Curator of Members Art Show Alicia Doherty Marlene Esposito, Deborah Acquino, Nicole Hadix Alicia Doherty Michael Gary Artist Alicia Doherty Paul Dempsey First Vice President SAA Alicia Doherty Sherry K. Cohen Artist Alicia Doherty Sophie Sejourne, Artist Alicia Doherty Victoria Hartman Artist Alicia Doherty

The Southampton Artists Association (SAA) and its president Danielle Leef along with curator Linda Pasca hosted an exhibit and reception at the Levitas Art Gallery in the Southampton Cultural Center, raising $5,200 to benefit Heart of the Hamptons.

Heart of the Hamptons, led by Molly Bishop, provides services ranging from food assistance to emergency aid for veterans, seniors and families in need.