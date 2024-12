The Church Honors Assemblyman Fred Thiele

April Gornik Lisa Tamburini Assemblyman Fred Thiele, Bonnie Cannon Lisa Tamburini Genevieve Villaflor, Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan Lisa Tamburini Irwin Krasnow (Mayor, Westhampton Dunes), Senator Anthony Palumbo, Robert Treuhold (Mayor of Quogue) Lisa Tamburini Jim and Norah Grimes, Herb Sambol Lisa Tamburini John Halsey, Larry Cantwell, East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez Lisa Tamburini Judge Edward Burke, Kevin McDonald Lisa Tamburini Julie Keyes, Tommy John Schiavoni, Robert Rubin Lisa Tamburini Ken Dorph, Tom Gardella, Grainne Coen Lisa Tamburini Laurie and Tom Garlock Lisa Tamburini Mala and Jeff Sander, Tracy Mitchell Lisa Tamburini Mike Wales, Wendy Pearson, Robert Reeves Lisa Tamburini Nada Barry Lisa Tamburini Nathan Slate Joseph, Eric Fischl Lisa Tamburini Robert Plumb, Ray Pebi, Karen Arrigoni Lisa Tamburini Robin Brown, Wendy Pearson, Isabel Sepulveda, Mike Wales Lisa Tamburini Sheri Pasquarella, Thalia Olaya, John Bouvier Lisa Tamburini Steve Abrahamson, Fred Thiele, Steven Ludsin Lisa Tamburini Susan Mead, Jane Young, Fred Thiele Lisa Tamburini Thalia Olaya, Denise McRedmond Lisa Tamburini William Wertheim, Assemblyman Joe DeStefano, Carl Mills, Michael Arens Lisa Tamburini

Over 200 invited guests gathered at the Church in Sag Harbor as the Sag Harbor Partnership honored Assemblyman Fred Thiele with the “Community Service Award” during a private party.

The event celebrated Thiele’s career as the longest-serving East End state representative in history, marking his upcoming retirement at the end of the year after nearly 30 years of service.