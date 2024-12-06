Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, December 6-11, 2024

It’s that time of year – to have brunch with Santa Claus and tell him what you want this year.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, December 6-11, 2024.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Our Fabulous Chrismukkah Carol

Friday-Sunday, December 6-8, 7 p.m.

Enjoy this entertaining telling of the Dickens classic at Guild Hall. Tickets begin at $17.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-507-4603, ofvs.org/tickets

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8, 9 a.m.

Enjoy a delightful breakfast with Santa at Baron’s Cove that includes photos and a delicious buffet overlooking Sag Harbor. Make it a weekend by attending the tree lighting the night before and booking an overnight stay.

31 W. Water Street, Sag Harbor. 844-227-6672, caperesorts.com/barons-cove

Gingerbread House Decorating Workshop

Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Join the Children’s Museum of the East End to decorate your own pre-build gingerbread house! You can also get your decorating kit to go. Tickets are $40 for non-members and $35 for members.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-539-8250, cmee.org/en

Owl Ambassador Story Time

Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m.

Enjoy a storyteller from the Quogue Library and a visit from a live owl ambassador at The Quogue Wildlife Refuge. Reservations are required, and a $5 fee.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Celebrate National Slime Day: Make Your Own Slime

Saturday, December 7, 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy a hands-on craft where you’ll learn all about slime at the South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center. The fee is $15 for adults and $10 for kiddos ages five and up. Members are free; registration is required.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-886-4547, sofo.org

Santa Brunch at Cowfish

Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a delicious brunch, cookie decorating, photos with Santa, and cocktails for parents at Cowfish. Little visitors ages 3-12 are $20, and adults are $50. Kiddos under age 2 are free.

258 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Santafest

Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss this East Hampton tradition in which Santa will arrive by helicopter and lead East Hampton’s biggest parade! You’ll also enjoy holiday treats, live music, vendors, photos, pony rides, a free holiday movie, and so much more.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. ehvf.org/santafest

Holiday Open House

Enjoy a visit from Santa, an open gift shop, refreshments, and a chance to win a LIONEL “O” Gauge Toy Train set at the Railroad Museum of Long Island.

416 Griffing Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-7920, rmli.org

Disney’s Finding Nemo Kids

Saturday, December 7, noon

Enjoy a performance of this classic show at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Tickets begin at $101.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, finding-nemo-kids.uncasvilletickets.com

Cookie Decorating with Citarella

Saturday, December 7, 1 p.m.

Decorate gingerbread cookies with cookie artists from Citarella at Guild Hall! Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibition in the galleries when they attend.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Santa Saturday

Saturday, December 7, 1 p.m.

Enjoy photos with Santa in the Tasting Room at Jamesport Farm Brewery, where parents can sip on all their favorite local brews!

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 844-JFB-BEER, jfbrewery.com/home

Holiday Buffet with Santa

Sunday, December 8, 9 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy a delicious holiday brunch with Santa at one of two seatings at Bistro 72. Call in advance for reservations.

1380 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-739-3325, indigoeastend.com

Santa Brunch

Sunday, December 8, 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m.

Enjoy a family-style brunch in the Seastar Ballroom at The Long Island Aquarium, where you’ll also get a chance to meet and take photos with Santa! Reservations are required, and hotel packages are available.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-0466, longislandaquarium.com

Holiday Farm Tour with Mrs. Clause

Sunday, December 8, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a 90-minute holiday farm tour of Spirit’s Promise Rescue in which you’ll meet the animals, including equine reindeer, and have plenty of photo opportunities. Admission is $30, and kiddos under age two can attend for free.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Project Most Gingerbread House Competition

Through Sunday, December 8

Register online to get your Gingerbread House Kit from Project Most! You can drop your completed house off from Thursday-Saturday, December 5-7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or on Sunday, December 8 between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. A community event from 3-5 p.m. on December 8 will include a display of the houses, hot chocolate, treats, vendors, and awards!

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Wednesday, December 11, 7 p.m.

Enjoy this classic Christmas film that retells the Charles Dickens classic at The Suffolk. Tickets are $15, and kid-friendly food and drinks will be available.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Family Fun Activities

Bonac Festival of Lights

Every Friday and Saturday at 5:30 p.m., enjoy holiday lights coordinated with music at East Hampton High School. Proceeds will be used to provide scholarships to high school graduates.

2 Long Lane, East Hampton. bonaclights.com

The Clubhouse

Take your active little ones over to The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, an arcade, mini-golf, a kid-friendly menu, and more.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Country Corner Cafe

If you’re looking for a cozy spot to bring your littles to, check out the Country Corner Cafe in Southold, where there are plenty of omelets, fluffy pancakes, Belgian waffles, homemade crepes, burgers, hot dogs, and homemade mac and cheese options to keep them happy.

55765 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-6766, countrycornersouthold.com

Fink’s Farm Winter Wonderland

Every weekend through December 23, enjoy Christmas trees, festive music, play areas, a barnyard, and a farmstand at Fink’s Farm. Santa will visit between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River. 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com