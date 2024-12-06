Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, December 6-12, 2024

This year’s Hamptons DocFest will honor Michael Moore (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more this week, December 6-12, 2024.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Hamptons Docfest

Thursday-Wednesday, December 5-11

Enjoy this dream weekend for documentary film lovers, which includes screenings, panels, discussions, and awards, as well as the opportunity to explore Sag Harbor. Events will take place at The Bay Street Theater, Sag Harbor Cinemas, and LTV Studios. You can purchase tickets for individual films or get a festival pass. This year, Docfest will honor Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. hamptonsdocfest.com

DJ Hugo at Calissa Chalet

Friday and Saturday, December 6 and 7, 5 p.m.

Reserve your spot in advance for a dining experience at Calissa Chalet that includes dining and specialty cocktails in a ski chalet-inspired lounge. On Fridays and Saturdays, DJ Hugo will be spinning.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Baroque Bounty

Saturday, December 7, 5 p.m.

Hear a festive program that includes works by Telemann, Bach, and more at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. Tickets begin at $50, and students are $10.

2429 Montauk Highway, Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3507, bcmf.org

Record of the Month Club

Saturday, December 7, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Record of the Month Club, a group of musicians who recreate classic albums on stage, at The Stephen Talkhouse. This week’s performance is the Beatles’ famous Let It Be album. Tickets are $29.23.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Boots on the Ground: A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play

Through December 15

Don’t miss this live performance at the Southampton Cultural Center about a 1940s radio studio where actors gather for a radio version of Ebenezer Scrooge. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org/event

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Light Up The Harbor

Friday, December 6, 4:15 p.m.

Enjoy a tree lighting, live holiday music from Sarah Conway and the Playful Souls, and a chance to win holiday giveaways at Long Wharf in Sag Harbor.

Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

Holiday Stroll

Friday, December 6, 6 p.m.

Find unique gifts and crafts from local vendors, support the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, and enter to win a grand raffle in Westhampton Beach.

Downtown Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Baron’s Cove Tree Lighting

Friday, December 6, 6 p.m.

Enjoy this festive lighting of the indoor and outdoor trees at Baron’s Cove. There will be caroling, frozen hot chocolate, candy cane martinis, gingerbread cookies, and more! You can also make it a weekend by booking an overnight stay.

31 W. Water Street, Sag Harbor. 844-227-6672, caperesorts.com/barons-cove

Come, Sit, Stay: Dog Days

Saturday, December 7, 10:30 a.m.

Join the Longhouse Reserve for a day of play where your pup can run and jump in the amphitheater and make new friends. There is a fee of $25 for non-members, and reservations are required.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org/products/longhouse-illuminated

It’s a Wonderful Village

Saturday, December 7, 1 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of shopping, strolling, and dining that includes a visit from Santa on Main Street in Southampton.

Downtown Southampton. southamptonchamber.com

Tree Lighting at Greek Orthodox Church Hamptons

Saturday, December 7

Enjoy a festive tree-lighting with refreshments, crafts, and caroling in East Hampton.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6169, dormitionhamptons.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Holiday Fair at the Southampton Arts Center

Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m.

Support local vendors while checking out gifts, treats, decor, live music, refreshments, and holiday cheer at the Southampton Arts Center. Admission is free.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Winter Welcome Day & Holiday Workshop

Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m.

Enjoy free admission, family fun, docent-led tours, creative projects for all ages, over twenty vendors, and a cafe at The Parrish Art Museum. The event is free, and no registration is required.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

15th Annual Lighting of the Vines

Saturday, December 7, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a beautiful evening of live music, appetizers, Wolffer wines, and a silent auction of holiday wreaths designed by community artists! You’ll also view the elegant lighting of the winter vineyard vines. The event will benefit The Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreation Center.

39 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Saturdays in the Study at Canoe Place

Saturday, December 7, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a roaring fire, a fabulous DJ-curated setlist, cocktails, and an a la carte menu on select Saturdays at Canoe Place. No reservations are required.

239 E Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Pet Photos with Santa

Sunday, December 8, 11 a.m.

Bring your pup or kitty to The Westhampton Free Library for photos with Santa! Be sure to pre-register and avoid wearing green.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Holiday Open House at The Baker House 1650

Sunday, December 8, 1 p.m.

Enjoy beautiful holiday decor, freshly baked cookies, hot beverages, champagne, and more at The Baker House 1650.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

NFL Sundays

Sunday, December 8

Enjoy beer, burgers, and the game at The Clubhouse in East Hampton, where there are also plenty of activities to keep the kids busy while you kick back. Call in advance to reserve a table.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Festive Holiday Tea

Wednesday, December 11, 2 p.m.

Join author Margaret J. Johnson, author of Christmas Flavors of Ireland, at The Quogue Library for a festive tea. You’ll also enjoy sandwiches, scones, sweets, and Prosecco. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Registration is required, and a $10 fee applies.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Winemakers Vantage: What is “Style?” A Comparative Tasting

Wednesday, December 11, 5:30 p.m.

Take in this enlightening wine tasting at Nick & Toni’s with J Christopher Tracy, winemaker and partner at Channing Daughters Winery. Your $35 ticket includes tasting sheets, crystal tasting stems, and small bites. Reservations are strongly recommended.

136 N. Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Hearthside at Halsey House

Thursday, December 12, 5:15 p.m.

Enjoy the decorated and candlelit Halsey House while hearing stories of its holiday traditions and listening to live music. A firepit with complimentary hot chocolate and hot cider will be available to patrons after the door as long as the weather permits. Tickets begin at $25.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

7 Beach Lane Wolffer Explore & Pour

Thursday, December 12, 5:30 p.m.

Meet at the elegant 7 Beach Lane to sample six Wolffer wines with Luca Messana Santander, Assistant Winemaker at Wolffer Estate Vineyard. You can also make it a weekend by staying overnight.

7 Beach Lane, Westhampton Beach. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

After Hours with Myrna Davis and April Gornik

Thursday, December 12, 6 p.m.

Enjoy this conversation with the curators of the current art exhibition at The Church: Yes, No, and WOW: The Push Pin Studios Revolution. You’ll take in a tour of the exhibition as well as a discussion about the selections in it. A Q&A will follow.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Land & Sea: Exhibit at the Clinton Academy

On view through December 20

Enjoy this collaboration with The East Hampton Historical Farm Museum, exploring the tools, maps, and charts used by South Fork sailors throughout the 18th and 19th centuries. The exhibit is free to visit.

151 Main Street, East Hampton. easthamptonhistory.org

Exonerate the Climb

On view through December 31

Enjoy the paintings of nine artists whose works represent the struggle and passion of creation at LTV studios.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2777, ltveh.org

Alchemy: Bridge Between Science & Magic

On view through January 5

Don’t miss this magical photography exhibition at the Southampton Cultural Center.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Linda Reville Eisenburg: Still

On view through January 5

Explore the portraits and still-lifes of Linda Reville Eisenburg at Guild Hall. Museum admission is free.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-3240806, guildhall.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.