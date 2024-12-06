Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, December 6-8, 2024
Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, December 6-8, 2024.
NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS
Paris Ray in The Tasting Room at Jason’s Vineyard
Saturday, December 7, 1 p.m.
Enjoy the soothing sounds of singer/songwriter Paris Ray while taking in reds and whites at Jason’s Vineyard.
1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com
Lady Blue Saxophone Quartet
Saturday, December 7, 1:30 p.m.
Take in the elegant harmonies of the Lady Blue Saxophone Quartet at the Mattituck-Laurel Library.
13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org
Jack Toad at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company
Saturday, December 7, 4 p.m.
Enjoy live music while sipping on your favorite local, themed ales and IPAs at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company.
42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com
Cherish The Ladies: A Celtic Christmas
Saturday, December 7, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Enjoy the ensemble called the BBC’s Best Musical Group of The Year at The Suffolk. The show includes a thirteen-piece band, three professional dancers, and energetic performances of your favorite holiday hits. Tickets are $55- $69.
118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
Annual Holiday Concert-House of the Red Hart Singers
Sunday, December 8, 2 p.m.
Enjoy your favorite holiday songs with eight a cappella performers at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. Pre-registration is required. A holiday reception will follow the concert.
27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Windmill Lighting
Friday, December 6, 4 p.m.
Enjoy this festive event with Sylvester Manor, which includes refreshments and caroling. Admission is free!
21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org
Southold Holiday Stroll
Friday, December 6, 5 p.m.
Collect stamps at participating Southold shops to enter for a chance to win raffles! Vendors include sweet shops, jewelers, restaurants, boutiques, and more.
54325 Main Road, Southold. southoldhistorical.org/event-details/southold-holiday-stroll
A Winter Holiday Celebration!
Saturday, December 7, 4:30 p.m.
Welcome the holiday season with the Oysterponds Historical Society. At this outdoor event, you’ll enjoy hot cider, cookies, a reading of A Christmas Carol, and the lighting of a tree and menorah.
155 Village Lane, Orient. 631-323-2480, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org
ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS
Southold Holiday Fair
Saturday, December 7, 9 a.m.
Enjoy gifts from local artisans, a cafe, and even a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is free!
970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org
Holiday Farmers Market at Twin Forks Beer Company
Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m.
Enjoy cold beer, hot food, unique handmade gifts, and live music every Saturday through the end of December at Twin Forks Beer Company.
807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com
Holiday Fair at Bedell
Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m.
Enjoy a pop-up market featuring art, photography, calligraphy, clothing, skincare, live music, wine, and more at Bedell Cellars.
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7534, bedellcellars.com
Grilled Cheese & “Champagne” Dreams
Saturday, December 7, noon
Enjoy a delicious pairing of grilled cheese from Chef Lihn Trieu of Wednesday’s Table in Southold and Sparkling Pointe wines. Tickets are $45.
39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com
Christmas Market & Pick-Up Party
Saturday, December 7, 6 p.m.
Enjoy treats from local vendors, wine, snacks, live music, and more at Terra Vite Vineyards. Members can enjoy a special preview at 5 p.m.
250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com
Historic Holidays at Hallockville
Sunday, December 8, noon
Enjoy holiday displays at the three decorated historic residences at Hallockville Museum Farm. Each will have docents on hand to tell the stories of past holiday celebrations. At The Cichanowicz Farmhouse, guests can celebrate Christmas Eve the way Polish immigrants did in the 1930s. The event is free.
6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org
Wine, Cheese, & Chocolate Workshop
Sunday, December 8, noon
Learn pairing principles while trying new bites and sips at Lieb Cellars Tasting Room. Tickets are $65, and reservations are required.
13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, suhruliebvineyards.com
Sea Glass Charm Workshop
Sunday, December 8, 1 p.m.
Head to Pindar Vineyard to create a Sea Glass Holiday Wine Charm with RoRo’s Sea Glass Jewelry. Your $50 ticket includes a kit with tools, and wine will be available for purchase.
250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com
NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS
Gen-Art 2024 Open Juried Exhibition
On view through December 8
Don’t miss the last weekend to check out this juried exhibition featuring sculpture, paintings, digital art, and literary works representing Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha at East End Arts.
133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org
100 East End Artists: One Year Anniversary Show
Friday, December 6, 6-9 p.m.
Join North Fork Art Collective for their final opening of the year! The art group will be celebrating their one-year anniversary by showcasing 100 local artists who have shown with them this year.
207 Main Street, Greenport. northforkartcollective.com
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.