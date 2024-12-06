Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, December 6-8, 2024

Sparkling Pointe

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, December 6-8, 2024.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Paris Ray in The Tasting Room at Jason’s Vineyard

Saturday, December 7, 1 p.m.

Enjoy the soothing sounds of singer/songwriter Paris Ray while taking in reds and whites at Jason’s Vineyard.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Lady Blue Saxophone Quartet

Saturday, December 7, 1:30 p.m.

Take in the elegant harmonies of the Lady Blue Saxophone Quartet at the Mattituck-Laurel Library.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Jack Toad at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Saturday, December 7, 4 p.m.

Enjoy live music while sipping on your favorite local, themed ales and IPAs at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Cherish The Ladies: A Celtic Christmas

Saturday, December 7, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Enjoy the ensemble called the BBC’s Best Musical Group of The Year at The Suffolk. The show includes a thirteen-piece band, three professional dancers, and energetic performances of your favorite holiday hits. Tickets are $55- $69.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Annual Holiday Concert-House of the Red Hart Singers

Sunday, December 8, 2 p.m.

Enjoy your favorite holiday songs with eight a cappella performers at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. Pre-registration is required. A holiday reception will follow the concert.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Windmill Lighting

Friday, December 6, 4 p.m.

Enjoy this festive event with Sylvester Manor, which includes refreshments and caroling. Admission is free!

21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Southold Holiday Stroll

Friday, December 6, 5 p.m.

Collect stamps at participating Southold shops to enter for a chance to win raffles! Vendors include sweet shops, jewelers, restaurants, boutiques, and more.

54325 Main Road, Southold. southoldhistorical.org/event-details/southold-holiday-stroll

A Winter Holiday Celebration!

Saturday, December 7, 4:30 p.m.

Welcome the holiday season with the Oysterponds Historical Society. At this outdoor event, you’ll enjoy hot cider, cookies, a reading of A Christmas Carol, and the lighting of a tree and menorah.

155 Village Lane, Orient. 631-323-2480, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Southold Holiday Fair

Saturday, December 7, 9 a.m.

Enjoy gifts from local artisans, a cafe, and even a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is free!

970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Holiday Farmers Market at Twin Forks Beer Company

Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m.

Enjoy cold beer, hot food, unique handmade gifts, and live music every Saturday through the end of December at Twin Forks Beer Company.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

Holiday Fair at Bedell

Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m.

Enjoy a pop-up market featuring art, photography, calligraphy, clothing, skincare, live music, wine, and more at Bedell Cellars.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7534, bedellcellars.com

Grilled Cheese & “Champagne” Dreams

Saturday, December 7, noon

Enjoy a delicious pairing of grilled cheese from Chef Lihn Trieu of Wednesday’s Table in Southold and Sparkling Pointe wines. Tickets are $45.

39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

Christmas Market & Pick-Up Party

Saturday, December 7, 6 p.m.

Enjoy treats from local vendors, wine, snacks, live music, and more at Terra Vite Vineyards. Members can enjoy a special preview at 5 p.m.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Historic Holidays at Hallockville

Sunday, December 8, noon

Enjoy holiday displays at the three decorated historic residences at Hallockville Museum Farm. Each will have docents on hand to tell the stories of past holiday celebrations. At The Cichanowicz Farmhouse, guests can celebrate Christmas Eve the way Polish immigrants did in the 1930s. The event is free.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Wine, Cheese, & Chocolate Workshop

Sunday, December 8, noon

Learn pairing principles while trying new bites and sips at Lieb Cellars Tasting Room. Tickets are $65, and reservations are required.

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, suhruliebvineyards.com

Sea Glass Charm Workshop

Sunday, December 8, 1 p.m.

Head to Pindar Vineyard to create a Sea Glass Holiday Wine Charm with RoRo’s Sea Glass Jewelry. Your $50 ticket includes a kit with tools, and wine will be available for purchase.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Gen-Art 2024 Open Juried Exhibition

On view through December 8

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out this juried exhibition featuring sculpture, paintings, digital art, and literary works representing Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha at East End Arts.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

100 East End Artists: One Year Anniversary Show

Friday, December 6, 6-9 p.m.

Join North Fork Art Collective for their final opening of the year! The art group will be celebrating their one-year anniversary by showcasing 100 local artists who have shown with them this year.

207 Main Street, Greenport. northforkartcollective.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.