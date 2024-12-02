Westhampton Beach Brings the Cheer with 4th Annual Holiday Stroll

WHBPAC Arts Academy Carolers.

The holiday season in Westhampton Beach is set to sparkle with the return of the Fourth Annual Holiday Stroll, hosted by the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC). Taking place on Friday, Dec. 6, from 6–9 p.m. along Main Street and Sunset Avenue, this magical evening invites the community to shop, connect, and celebrate in a festive atmosphere while raising funds for the beloved theatre.

A hallmark of the Holiday Stroll is its dedication to supporting small businesses while fostering community togetherness. Local merchants, paired with Westhampton Beach eateries, will open their doors to shoppers, offering unique holiday gifts, seasonal treats, and beverages that capture the spirit of the season. Participating retailers include cherished favorites like Island Surf, TOLA, Saltwater Long Island, and new additions such as The Vintage Cocktail Camper and Harv’s Pizza and Dogs. For businesses like TOLA, which recently faced challenges following a devastating fire in October, this event provides a valuable opportunity to connect with the community.

Shopping locally has a profound impact on the community, explained WHBPAC Marketing Director Heather Draskin. “Small businesses are the heart of our town, and part of our mission to stimulate the downtown economy. The Holiday Stroll is a wonderful way to celebrate the season while giving back to the merchants who make our community special.” Additionally, 10% of sales from the evening will benefit the WHBPAC, ensuring that this iconic cultural institution can continue to enrich the town with its live entertainment and arts education programming.

Adding to the festive ambiance, carolers from the WHBPAC Arts Academy will fill the air with classic holiday melodies, while East End Entertainment sets the mood with a lively soundtrack as shoppers stroll through town. Seasonal snacks and drinks, provided by Justin’s Chop Shop, Sydney’s Taylor Made Gourmet, and Six Corners Wine & Liquor, among others, will make the evening feel warm and indulgent.

Designed as an adults-only event, the Holiday Stroll offers the perfect blend of sophisticated fun and cheerful spirit. Shoppers can tackle their gift lists while enjoying a festive drink or sampling gourmet treats, all while taking in the twinkling lights and holiday décor that line Main Street. Whether you’re looking for distinctive presents, festive cheer, or simply a night out with friends, the Holiday Stroll promises an unforgettable evening.

This community-centered event is made possible with the support of Northwell Health, the Official Healthcare Partner of WHBPAC, as well as sponsors Burner Prudenti Law P.C., Rubio Premier Motors, Quogue Village PBA, and the Dolber Family Fund. Media sponsor Dan’s Papers also lends its support to bring this festive evening to life.

Holiday Stroll Event Details

What: Fourth Annual Holiday Stroll

When: Friday, Dec. 6, 6–9 p.m.

Where: Main Street, Westhampton Beach

Participating Merchants & Restaurants:

Island Surf

TOLA

Saltwater Long Island

Justin’s Chop Shop

Whipped & Co.

Sydney’s Taylor Made Gourmet

Six Corners Wines and Liquors

Mixology

Pawcasso

Saunders

Harv’s Pizza & Dogs

Vintage Cocktail Camper…and many more!

Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the season with friends, support local businesses, and experience the magic of the holidays in Westhampton Beach.

For more information, visit whbpac.org or call 631-288-1500.