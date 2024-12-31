Wolffer Estate Celebrates Lighting of the Vines

Wolffer Estate‘s Joey Wolffer hosted their 15th Annual Lighting of the Vines in Sagaponack, offering a display that illuminated their vineyard rows.

The evening featured live holiday music, hors d’oeuvres, and an array of Wolffer wines.

A highlight of the event was the silent auction of holiday wreaths, designed by local artists, designers and business owners.

Proceeds from the auction benefited The Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center, an organization that empowers, educates and supports marginalized children and families.