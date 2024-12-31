Event & Party Photos

Wolffer Estate Celebrates Lighting of the Vines

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 12/31/2024

Anthony Gurrera, Lisa Marie GurreraLisa Tamburini

Audressa Costa, Jenna SolisLisa Tamburini

Christine and Dr. John BrennanLisa Tamburini

Dan Rizzie, Traci MitchellLisa Tamburini

Dr. Lew and Helaine Teperman, Sivia LoriaLisa Tamburini

Elizabeth and Annabella Salas with Santa and elfLisa Tamburini

Eva Sebestyen, William NortonLisa Tamburini

Joey Wolffer, Max Rohn and familyLisa Tamburini

John Wattiker, Jackie Lowey, David Kuperschmid, Malcom CarfraeLisa Tamburini

Jonathan Nash Glynn, Dan RizzieLisa Tamburini

Laura and Pat GaffneyLisa Tamburini

Linda Bird Francke, Tapp FranckeLisa Tamburini

Lucia Miranda, Michael CraigLisa Tamburini

Maura Platz, Gwen BokineLisa Tamburini

Sam Eskenazi, Julie Ratner, Bonnie Cannon, Deb McEneaneyLisa Tamburini

Susan Lazarus, Jeremy FitzgeraldLisa Tamburini

Wolffer Estate‘s Joey Wolffer hosted their 15th Annual Lighting of the Vines in Sagaponack, offering a display that illuminated their vineyard rows.

The evening featured live holiday music, hors d’oeuvres, and an array of Wolffer wines.

A highlight of the event was the silent auction of holiday wreaths, designed by local artists, designers and business owners.

Proceeds from the auction benefited The Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center, an organization that empowers, educates and supports marginalized children and families.

