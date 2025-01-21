Event & Party Photos

Artist Reception at the Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/21/2025

Photographer Anthony Lombardo, Painter Ann LombardoAlicia Doherty

Exec. Dir. Terry Wallace, Suzee FosterAlicia Doherty

Al Ganci, Martin BaiettiAlicia Doherty

Ann Lombardo, Quincy and Hersey EggintonAlicia Doherty

Anthony Lombardo, Toniann Bartscherer, Roxanne PaneroAlicia Doherty

Jane KirkwoodAlicia Doherty

Joanna SteidleAlicia Doherty

Maggie HanAlicia Doherty

Mary Ann O'Leary, Linda ArmaoAlicia Doherty

Mary Anne BennettAlicia Doherty

Mary Giaccone, Jim and Toniann BartschererAlicia Doherty

Mary Giaccone, Roxanne Panero, Toniann BartschererAlicia Doherty

Obron and Shola FarberAlicia Doherty

Pat and Ron HadleyAlicia Doherty

Roseanne and Terry MorrisAlicia Doherty

Susan Dalessio, Abrey GraingerAlicia Doherty

Exec. Dir. Terry Wallace, Haim MizrhaiAlicia Doherty

The Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery in East Hampton hosted an artist reception featuring Fine Art Photographer Anthony Lombardo and Classical Painter Ann Lombardo in a joint exhibition.

The event showcased Anthony’s collection of black-and-white photographs, including several never-before-seen pieces alongside some of his most beloved works.

Ann unveiled a series of new classical oil paintings.

