Artist Reception at the Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
01/21/2025
Photographer Anthony Lombardo, Painter Ann LombardoAlicia Doherty
Exec. Dir. Terry Wallace, Suzee FosterAlicia Doherty
Al Ganci, Martin BaiettiAlicia Doherty
Ann Lombardo, Quincy and Hersey EggintonAlicia Doherty
Anthony Lombardo, Toniann Bartscherer, Roxanne PaneroAlicia Doherty
Jane KirkwoodAlicia Doherty
Joanna SteidleAlicia Doherty
Mary Ann O'Leary, Linda ArmaoAlicia Doherty
Mary Anne BennettAlicia Doherty
Mary Giaccone, Jim and Toniann BartschererAlicia Doherty
Mary Giaccone, Roxanne Panero, Toniann BartschererAlicia Doherty
Obron and Shola FarberAlicia Doherty
Pat and Ron HadleyAlicia Doherty
Roseanne and Terry MorrisAlicia Doherty
Susan Dalessio, Abrey GraingerAlicia Doherty
Exec. Dir. Terry Wallace, Haim MizrhaiAlicia Doherty
The Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery in East Hampton hosted an artist reception featuring Fine Art Photographer Anthony Lombardo and Classical Painter Ann Lombardo in a joint exhibition.
The event showcased Anthony’s collection of black-and-white photographs, including several never-before-seen pieces alongside some of his most beloved works.
Ann unveiled a series of new classical oil paintings.