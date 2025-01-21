Artist Reception at the Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery

The Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery in East Hampton hosted an artist reception featuring Fine Art Photographer Anthony Lombardo and Classical Painter Ann Lombardo in a joint exhibition.

The event showcased Anthony’s collection of black-and-white photographs, including several never-before-seen pieces alongside some of his most beloved works.

Ann unveiled a series of new classical oil paintings.