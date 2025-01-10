Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Mark Petering, Composer, Filmmaker, Music Professor

A Conversation with Mark Petering

Episode 215: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Mark Petering, a composer, filmmaker, and professor of music. Petering, whose work has received recognition from The New York Times, composes primarily acoustic music. He received his doctorate at the University of Minnesota and currently teaches at Carthage College in Wisconsin.

In 2004, he won a contest to compose a piece using a passing train for the Hamptons Music Festival.

See a video of the performance below, and find more of Petering at markpetering.org.

