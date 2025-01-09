First and South: Keeping the Spirit of Greenport Going Year Round

Snow falls in front of First and South in Greenport – while it stays open.

It’s that time of year – when, if planning a weekend trip to the North Fork Village of Greenport, you probably need to plan ahead in terms of food, as many of your summer favorites are closed for the season.

Fortunately, you don’t have to look too hard anymore: For most of the offseason, First and South in Greenport will be open. First and South has all the makings of a classic Greenport summer restaurant, featuring Long Island wines, craft beer, oysters, seafood, burgers, and more – all the stuff East Enders and tourists alike miss in the offseason.

“For us, staying open year-round isn’t just a badge of honor; it’s a responsibility we proudly embrace to support our dedicated team and to serve our local community, ensuring they have access to the flavors and hospitality they love even in the off-season,” Sarah Phillips, co-owner of First and South along with Dan Domingo, said. “We live here (in Greenport), as does our staff. Keeping First and South open year-round is both a personal choice and a response to local demand. We also coordinate our winter break with other local restaurants, like Noah’s or Frisky Oyster — When they close, we stay open, and as they reopen in the spring, we take our turn to refresh. It’s all about balance and collaboration.”

First and South will take a short break of its own, but not before some of those other restaurants are open. They will be closed from Feb. 24 through March 17, during which they’ll be painting, renovating floors, and redecorating for their 14th season, according to Phillips and Domingo.

The usual fare stays on the menu for anyone missing the summer – with some seasonal additions.

“We keep our classic favorites on the menu because our guests look forward to enjoying them every time they visit,” Phillips added. “For winter, we incorporate heartier options like stews, braised meats, and stuffed roasted squashes, creating a menu that feels comforting and seasonally appropriate.”

Winter favorites at First and South include braised short ribs, roasted chicken, oyster Rockefeller, South Street chowder, and vegetarian French onion soup.

The decor also changes with the seasons, and even with the daily weather, with TVs showing fireplaces, coastal views, and even rainy forests if it matches the daily mood.

What inspired Phillips and Domingo to stay open at this time of year was both a rise in business in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“In 2019, we finally reached a point where staying open during the winter wasn’t a loss every weekend,” Phillips said. “Then the pandemic hit, and we realized how essential we’d become to the community. Families suddenly juggling homeschooling and remote work needed reliable, joyful meal options. Ordering food became a much-needed event for many — an opportunity to connect with someone outside their immediate pod. At the same time, we launched our Dining Club, similar to a farm CSA. Guests would pay upfront, receive credits to use throughout the year, and enjoy perks like bonus spending money. This program helped us stay afloat and fostered a deeper sense of community. Dining Club members even used their credits to donate meals to hospitals, churches, and local organizations like CAST, with some delivering meals themselves. Sharing meals brought comfort and connection during an incredibly challenging time.”

First and South works with local vendors to craft their menu, including Deep Roots Farm in Southold and Latham’s Farm in Orient, as well as a variety of North Fork vineyards. They host private tasting events year round, a recent one featuring Chenin Blanc from One Woman Vineyard.

With several years of experience staying open through the offseason, First and South’s owners have advice for other seasonal restaurants who might wish to consider doing the same – as well as patrons.

“Be consistent. Offer the same or better quality food and service you provide in the summer,” Phillips said. “Treat your guests with kindness and respect, and they’ll do the same for you. And guests — don’t beg your locals to stay open through winter only to disappear until April. Show up and support year-round.”

First and South is located at 100 South Street in Greenport and can be reached at 631-333-2200 or firstandsouth.com