All Specials You Can Get During Peak Offseason & More East End 'Food Seen'

Inside the Bell & Anchor

Restaurant reopenings, artist dinners, oyster pop ups and more are in your future. Bring the excitement to life with the foodie happenings going on below!

Looking for a way to spice up your weekly routine? The Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor has reopened after a short winter break and they’ve announced that they will be offering daily specials every Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 5:30 p.m.! Meet up with family, friends or a special someone to indulge in tasty offerings ranging from Chicken Milanese Night on Tuesdays, Lobster Night on Wednesdays, Bouillabaisse Night on Thursdays and Moules Frites Night on Sundays. Each night features an appetizer and entree with appetizer selections of Home Port chowder, Crispy Portobello, Tuna Poke or Burrata. Add on a dessert to end the night on a sweet note! Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

Great news, La Fondita in Amagansett has reopened from their winter break! The restaurant is open Thursday through Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and you can skip the wait by ordering ahead on their website. Beat the Monday blues by picking up their special of Plato de Fajitas on your way home from work, treat yourself to their Thursday special of Tacos Al Pastor, cheers to the weekend with an order of their Chile Relleno (Friday only), Parilla Mixta (Saturday only), Tacos de Birria de Res, Birria de Res or Quesabirria, then do it all over again next week! Having people over to watch the NFL Conference Championships? Pick up La Fondita takeout to enjoy while watching the games! Happy eating!

Almond in Bridgehampton has invited Jackie Hoving, a New York based artist, curator and educator, to be featured in the upcoming continuation of their “Artists & Writers” dinner series on Tuesday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m.! The night offers a three-course family style meal to be served with your choice of a glass of wine or draft beer for $59, which includes gratuity. Reservations for this exciting evening can be made by visiting their website!

Paumanok Vineyards will be hosting an exciting oyster pop up café by Emmy Award winning seafood expert Michael-Ann Rowe! The evening will take place on Saturday, February 8 at 5:30 p.m. at $95 per person and $85 per Wine Club member. While you enjoy one dozen local oysters of different preparations all paired with Paumanok wines, Michael-Ann will guide you through a talk on “Terrior Meets Merroir.” While dining and sipping, you will learn about the nuances of their merroir, the six S’s of oyster tasting, as well as what makes Long Island oysters unique. Learn more about this experience by visiting the vineyard’s website.

Did you know?

Winter Long Island Restaurant Week begins on Sunday, Jan. 26 and lasts through Feb. 2! Grab your friends and make your reservations, tables are filling up fast. Lists for both Nassau and Suffolk County participants can be found online at longislandrestaurantweek.com under the “Where To Dine” tab. Restaurants are offering one or any combination of the following deals: a two-course lunch for $24, and/or a three-course dinner for $29, $39 or $46! PLUS, don’t miss your chance to enter their Gift Card Giveaway by visiting their website from now through February 3 at 11:59 p.m. By entering, you will have the chance to win one of three gift cards valued at $100, $150 and $250 to any participating restaurant of your choosing! Support local Long Island restaurants and take advantage of these delicious deals while they last.

Bits & Bites:

Saturdays in the Study continue tomorrow, Jan. 25 from 6–10 p.m. at Canoe Place Inn! No reservation required, join them for a pre-dinner drink, time to connect with friends or to wind down with a nightcap. Cheers!

Visit Nick & Toni’s on Monday nights for their two-course Pizza & Pasta Prix Fixe for only $32! Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website.

There are only a few days left to dine at Edgewater in Hampton Bays before they close for their winter break! The restaurant will be closed from January 27 through March 6 and will reopen on Friday, March 7.

Lulu’s best Sunday brunch takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with tasty bites including Crêpes A L’Orange, a Merguez Egg Sandwich, Smoked Salmon & Avocado Tartine, Grilled Vegetable & Ricotta Flatbread and so much more. Reservations can be made on their website.

