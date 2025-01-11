Winter Restaurant Week on the Horizon & More East End 'Food Seen' Eats

How are those New Year’s resolutions holding up? If you’ve already traded your green smoothies for happy hour margaritas, don’t worry—you’re not alone. Below you’ll find plenty of food and drink events to keep your taste buds (and your social calendar) satisfied. Cheers!

Long Island Restaurant Week is back with another eight days of deals for their winter edition from January 26 through February 2! East Enders don’t have to go far, restaurants including Bistro Ete, Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurants, Calissa, Centro 336, LDV at The Maidstone, Legends, Nick & Toni’s, Page Sag Harbor, On The Docks, Stone Creek Inn and more are already participating with plenty more on the way. Check their website for full lists of participants in both Suffolk and Nassau counties. This is the perfect opportunity to savor delicious meals at affordable prices at some of the top restaurants across the island! Restaurants will be offering a $24 two-course lunch prix fixe, a $29, $39, or a $46 three-course dinner prix fixe, or any combination of the four prix fixes. Make sure you make your reservations early! These restaurants won’t have availability for long. Happy eating!

Saturdays in the Study featuring DJ Frei Speech combines cozy ambiance with vibrant energy throughout the winter at Canoe Place Inn! Picture this: a roaring fire casting a warm glow, setting the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening, and you have one of their expertly crafted signature cocktails in hand to sip on. Sounds perfect, right? Whether you’re enjoying a cocktail before dinner, catching up with friends or making new ones, this is the ideal way to elevate your weekend and get out of the cold. No reservations required! Just stop by on Saturday, January 11th from 6 – 10 p.m. and enjoy the evening.

Immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Peru, sampling authentic cuisine and cocktails at The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton! Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity Saturday, January 11th to experience the beauty of Peruvian culture through food and the arts. Invite your friends and share the experience together in their picturesque atmosphere where your seating at 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. features a two hour reservation. For more information and to make reservations, visit their website!

Looking for some date night ideas? Bobby Van’s Steakhouse in Bridgehampton has three weekdays of deals you and your special someone will love! Monday nights offer a Porterhouse for two which includes your choice of soup or salad and a choice of two sides for $150.26. Tuesday features a Lobster Night of 1 ¼ pound lobster served with corn on the cob and baked potato for $40.69. You’ll love Wednesday nights because it’s Prime Rib Night! Indulge in prime rib, mashed potato and green beans for $49.92. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting their website!

Did you know?

Cavinola’s Gourmet has debuted vending machines at their Sag Harbor location which are full of gourmet cheese, gift boxes, caviar, charcuterie and other items such as fondue for two! Need a late night snack? The vending machines are available to access 24/7, allowing you to fulfill your gourmet cravings at any time of day. The cheese shop just celebrated 20 years as part of the community, so be sure to drop by and congratulate them while picking up your goodies!

Bits & Bites:

Meet up at the Meeting House in Amagansett for their newly announced Happy Hour on weeknights! Enjoy $10 martinis, $10 highballs, $10 glasses, $5 drafts and bar bites from 5 – 6:30 p.m. The restaurant has new winter hours where they are still open five days a week, closed Sunday and Monday.

Rumba in Hampton Bays is inviting you in for Margarita & Mojito Monday! Enjoy half off their single-serve house margs and mojitos all day long from 12 – 10 p.m. Cheers!

Sing your heart out at The Green Room’s open mic nights on Mondays at 7 p.m.! Too nervous to sing? Sip on some of their movie themed cocktails and have a bite to eat to gain some liquid confidence. Sing like no one’s listening!

Enjoying a late night on the town with your friends in Sag Harbor? Vin Sur Vingt offers 25% off on any bottle of wine from 10 p.m. to close! Don’t miss your chance

Cold days call for hot bowls of soup! Pick up your favorite Bostwick’s chowders and bisques at Bostwick’s Seafood Market. Their new takeout menu featuring the best of Bostwick’s on the Harbor and Bostwick’s Chowder House has everything you’re craving and more. Visit their website for the full menu!

Head to Main Prospect in Southampton on Friday nights from 7 – 9 p.m. for trivia night! Pro tip: get there early to enjoy their happy hour featuring $10 bar bites, $5 beers, $7 house wine and $5 well drinks from 4 – 7 p.m. Good luck!

Food Quote: “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well” – Virginia Wolf