Habitat for Humanity Helps Local Veterans

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County gathered over 100 volunteers across five job sites for Veterans Build 2024, an initiative presented by Vertical Bridge to repair and revitalize homes for veterans in Jupiter, Riviera Beach, Boynton Beach and Boca Raton.

Co-chaired by U.S. Army veteran Clint Lowe of Carrier and U.S. Marine veteran Michael Maglio of NuStar Building Materials, this year’s effort raised over $239,000, supporting the nearly 76,000 veterans in Palm Beach County.