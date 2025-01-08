This week’s cover artist Hans Van de Bovenkamp talks about his sculpture “Lady Grace” and his plans to turn his Sagaponack property into an artist’s residence that will keep the artistic legacy of the 87-year-old sculptor and his late wife, Swedish-American poet Siv Cedering, alive for future generations.

A Chat with Hans Van de Bovenkamp

Can you tell us about “Lady Grace?” What was the inspiration, medium and size?

“Lady Grace” was a commissioned in 2013-2014 for the WR Grace building in New York City. It is constructed in 316L marine-grade stainless steel and stands 12.5 feet tall by 4 feet by 4 feet (150″ x 48″ x 48″). It was displayed there until 2019 then returned to the property in Sagaponack where it is currently on view.

You work in a variety of sizes. Can you speak about this? Do you have a preference?

I wanted to be an architect, and I studied architecture at the University of Michigan, so when I designed something for architecture, I always put a sculpture with it, because your sculpture is a landmark, if it’s big. … I like sculptures that go outside, but they have to compete with the trees, buildings and people. So I make outdoor sculptures, maybe between 6 and 12 feet, 15 feet. They are not as monumental, but it can be seen.

I love doing large sculpture. I’m known for large sculpture all around the world. I have a show right now in Amsterdam, and there I have three sculptures, and they’re between 20 and 30 feet tall in a park. It cannot be inside, they’re too tall.

Nowadays, I make mostly pieces 6, 7 feet tall. And then I make small sculptures. I’ve done sculptures for the windows of Tiffany’s a few times, and I’ve done fountains.

You’ve been talking about ways to cement your legacy at your property here in the Hamptons. Can you talk about that a little?

I’m making an art center out of this place to have visiting artists from all over the world come here for a month and they can exhibit here as a gallery/museum, and library because my wife wrote 38 books. So I’m going to make a library for other artists and poets to come and show their work and come here on an internship.

I am talking to the Peconic Land Trust and the Town of Southampton, to see how this might come about. I’m also asking others who have accomplished similar programs, such as Eric Fischl and April Gornik from The Church and those at the Peter Matthiessen Center for their input in this process.

I have to raise the money yet. The property is paid for so I can give it to my children and they can sell it, then my children have had their inheritance. You know, the sculpture is staying with the farm here, because I’m donating $2.5 million worth of sculpture to the foundation, and then my children are paid off, you know, and I can make an art center here. I have to raise the money, so I’ve made a booklet about what I have here and what my intentions are.

Are you working on any new projects in 2025 – art pieces, books, or anything else?

I’m working on a lot of commissions.

Where can people see more of your work?

It’s all throughout the Hamptons, China, Netherlands, Bratislava, places throughout the United States, like Toledo; Maryland; Lansing, Michigan; Haverstraw, New York. And of course, they can always visit the website, vandebovenkamp.com.