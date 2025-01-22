Skating NYC Style: The Best Ice Rinks in New York City

The classic NYC experience of ice-skating at Rockefeller Center.

New York is notably famous for its neck-bending skyscrapers, delectable gastronomy, legendary landmarks and the never-ending entertainment and shopping options that often make deciding difficult for residents and tourists. It is not surprising to those in the know that when the chill hits the air and short-sleeve shirts and shorts are replaced with layered sweaters, warm, toasty boots and down-filled jackets and coats, scores of city dwellers flock to the ice skating rink, a historic winter haven and time-honored tradition in the city.

Like its selection of globally recognized restaurants, theaters, night spots and luxury retailers, NYC is home to some of the quintessential ice-skating venues. These venues can be ranked as timeless, elegant classics, cool and cozy urban oases or wistful wonders of winter fabulosity.

So, what are you waiting for? Bundle up, grab a friend or two, corral the family, secure those skate laces, and get out on the ice! There’s a lot of winter splendor to experience across the city, and your next great ice skating memories can be made at the following palatial ice palaces:

NYC Ice Rink & Skating Options

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

There is nothing quite like visiting The Rink at Rockefeller Center. This iconic landmark is over 80 years old and featured in films like Home Alone and Elf, serving as the setting for many segments of the Today Show. The luxurious venue offers a mesmerizing winter experience in New York City. Skating beneath the dazzling Christmas tree, with the city lights twinkling in the background, is pure magic. Reportedly, more than a quarter-million people visit the rink each year, with the stunning spectacle serving as a backdrop for special occasions like first dates, wedding proposals, holiday gatherings with family, and birthday celebrations.

Rockefeller Center’s aura is undeniably upscale yet warm and familiar, providing a welcoming environment for all who choose to spin around the rink at this well-appointed and intricately maintained ice skating spot. Even those who decide to take in the atmosphere just outside of the ice can mingle with friends, toast the season with a glass of champagne, enjoy a sumptuous meal at any of the venue’s fine restaurants, or shop to their heart’s content at their choice of over 50 retailers catering to the bustling crowd.

Astonishing to some, the rink is smaller than it appears on television and in photographs, but the intimacy of the space enhances its charm. Advanced reservations are recommended, as well as dressing for the frostiness in the air and arriving earlier to avoid the huge crowds.

Domino Park Ice Rink

A recent addition to the city’s ice skating scene, the Domino Park Ice Rink, which opened to the public in November 2024, offers a compelling blend of industrial history and modern design. Perched along the East River waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the rink is set on the former Domino Sugar Refinery site, a historic industrial complex transformed into a lively public park.

Skating at Domino Park delivers a unique aesthetic. The backdrop of the repurposed factory buildings, towering brick facades and elaborate architectural details, creates an unconventional yet captivating setting. The surrounding park is thoughtfully designed, featuring lush green spaces, waterfront promenades, and an engaging, family-friendly atmosphere. Though the rink is intimate in design, its stunning views of the river and skyline contribute to a dynamic and memorable experience for skaters of all ages and skill levels. Visitors can use amenities like skate rentals, sharpening services, and a cozy snack bar.

What truly sets this rink apart is its refreshing vibe. The towering refinery building and restored machinery remnants provide a striking contrast to the festive ice, evoking a sense of skating through a living piece of New York history. Accentuating the lovely rink is the park’s carefully curated landscaping and inviting waterfront paths, which create a seamless transition from an afternoon on the ice to exploring Williamsburg’s eclectic dining and shopping offerings. Seasoned skaters and novices to the ice looking for a new winter activity will find that the Domino Park Ice Rink promises a unique experience.

LeFrak Center at Lakeside

Situated within Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, the LeFrak Center at Lakeside offers a contemporary take on the traditional ice skating experience. This state-of-the-art facility features indoor and outdoor rinks. The outdoor rink provides a definitive and classic winter skating experience, while the indoor option offers protection from the elements and a smoother skating surface, suitable for beginners. This visually scenic rink is appealing because of its amenities, including a café, skate rentals, and lockers. The center is a local favorite, offering everything from public skating sessions to figure skating lessons and hockey leagues.

The LeFrak Center also hosts special events throughout the season, from themed skating nights to community gatherings, further cementing its status as a hub of winter activity in Brooklyn.

After vigorous and fun skating sessions, visitors can enjoy other outdoor recreation, like strolling scenic paths and exploring nearby attractions like the Prospect Park Zoo or the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. The combination of modern amenities, a serotonin-boosting outdoor setting, and a wide range of activities makes the LeFrak Center at Lakeside a choice destination for ice skating enthusiasts and families looking to bond in the great outdoors of picturesque New York City.

Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers

Another waterfront beauty on the list, Chelsea Piers’ Sky Rink, located on the 18th floor of Pier 60, is a distinctive rink that provides a truly delightful setting. There’s something incredibly majestic about skating at this year-round facility in the winter. The rink’s enclosed design, featuring indoor, full-size twin ice rinks, ensures skaters are shielded from the elements, making it a comfortable option regardless of the weather. Huge windows erected along the east and west rinks provide breathtaking views of the Hudson River, creating a serene and invigorating atmosphere.

Sky Rink is not just a recreational spot; it’s also a hub for skill development and competitive skating. It offers a wide range of programming, including public skating sessions, figure skating lessons, and hockey leagues for all ages and skill levels. Skaters can also take advantage of private coaching or join clinics designed to refine techniques and improve performance. The facility’s professional-grade amenities and attentive staff make it a favorite among beginners and more experienced skaters. After your session, consider exploring the rest of Chelsea Piers, which features a variety of sports and entertainment options to round out your visit.

Wollman Rink

For 75 years and counting, Central Park’s Wollman Rink has been delivering a classic and aesthetically stimulating ice skating experience. Surrounded by the park’s iconic scenery, the rink provides a serene and idyllic setting for skaters of all ages and abilities.

Attracting a diverse crowd, from families enjoying a leisurely afternoon to serious skaters honing their skills, the atmosphere is generally relaxed and welcoming. This makes it a prime spot for a leisurely skate and spending time with friends for an afternoon of fun.

The rink’s spacious layout also accommodates large crowds without feeling overwhelming, making it a great outdoor activity for anyone looking to soak up an invigorating winter vibe. With food vendors and nearby attractions like the Central Park Zoo, it’s easy to make a full day out of your visit.

Rink at Brookfield Place

Situated at the base of the iconic World Financial Center, The Rink at Brookfield Place offers a modern ice-skating experience. Its exclusive ambiance and convenient location attract a stylish and affluent crowd. Surrounded by stunning architecture and scenic Hudson River views, the rink provides a truly memorable setting.

This ice skating venue offers a laid-back alternative to the city’s busier rinks. Its location is ideal for combining a skating session with an exploration of the adjacent Winter Garden, a glass atrium filled with palm trees and seasonal decorations. Upscale dining options in the area make it easy to turn a casual skate into a cultured outing.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park offers a magical festive experience. The centerpiece of the gorgeous venue is a free-to-use ice skating rink, surrounded by a charming holiday market, cozy cafes, and holiday decorations. The joyful and lively atmosphere makes it a perfect place to enjoy a relaxing afternoon and catch up with friends over a steaming cup of delicious hot chocolate.

Industry City Ice Rink

Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, offers a synthetic rink with a distinctively urban edge. The seasonal rink is made from a special material that mimics the feel of real ice. The setting combines industrial-chic design with artistic flair, and there are plenty of nearby restaurants, shops, and installations to explore. It’s an unconventional choice that offers a fresh perspective on a traditional winter activity.