Jeanette Clare Hooley of Hamptons, Florida Remembered as Compassionate Medic

Jeanette Clare Hooley

Jeanette Clare Hooley, affectionately known as Sal and to those closest to her, died on Dec. 17. She was 81.

Born on May 8, 1943, in Flushing, Queens, Jeanette’s journey through life took her from the streets of Flushing to the serene landscapes of the Hamptons and then down to sunny Florida. Despite her love for the warm weather, Jeanette’s heart remained firmly tied to her family, prompting her to return to Hampton Bays, where she spent her cherished final years.

Jeanette’s life was marked by her compassion and dedication as a Certified Nurse Assistant. Her career, filled with caring for patients and forming meaningful relationships, was distinguished by numerous ‘Employee of the Month’ awards, a testament to her commitment and love for helping others.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Gina Kopf and husband Bill; devoted son, Thomas J. Hooley III and wife Johnna; adored grandson, Landon; sisters, Fran and Carol; and their younger brother, Vincent. All who knew her will deeply miss her playful spirit, generosity and sense of humor.

Jeanette was passionate about collecting unique items and enjoyed the thrill of a good bargain hunt. She also found great joy in giving to others. Her generosity was evident in every carefully chosen gift, bringing smiles and happiness to family and friends alike.

Visitation was held at R J O’Shea Funeral Home on Sunday, December 22 followed by a funeral on Monday, December 23, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rosalie’s Church in Hampton Bays.

Jeanette’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all who have supported them during this time and those who joined them in celebrating her life.