Leonard Lauren: Beyond the Shadow of a Fashion Icon

Leonard Lauren

Leonard Lauren will tell you he has minor fame because his younger brother is fashion icon Ralph Lauren, but if you get him talking, you’ll find he has a rich history of his own. Lauren is one of four children who grew up in the Lifshitz household in The Bronx. It was an artistic household starting with their father, Frank Lifshitz, who was an artist.

“I was a pretty good athlete, partially because that is all you did growing up back then,” says Lauren, who attended DeWitt Clinton High School and even played alongside some who went on to be New York Knicks players.

After four years of college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and became a staffer on the “Stars and Stripes.”

“I carried around three cameras,” says Lauren, 92, who splits his time between Palm Beach, Westchester and visiting his brothers in the Hamptons. “Everything we shot was in black and white. I know, everyone has an Iphone and shoots everything in color, but you can’t beat black and white. I really think some of our greatest photos might not have happened if they weren’t being shot in black and white.”

He explains that with color photos, you may pay less attention to the details of the photo and focus on the overall shot. In addition, many techniques in a darkroom can enhance a photo. And, black and white photography can compel the eye to focus on details in the photo. But, don’t call him a luddite. He does have an Iphone with more than 8,000 photos on it.

He’s also a big fan of journalism. And, while it has changed from his day, he still respects most of those journalists working today.

“More journalists today are into the show aspect of reporting,” Lauren says. “We were more into the trade [the craft] of being a journalist. We were reporters rather than editorial writers and didn’t include as much of what we thought and what we experienced,” says Lauren, who started a photographic trade paper for Modern Photography magazine and was the first person to photograph an atomic cannon.

The M65 atomic cannon, often called The Big Ike, was built by the United States, and was capable of firing a nuclear device.

His two years in the Army gave him the perfect opportunity to see much of Europe.

“To be in the Army and take photos were two of the best years of my life. My wife flew over to stay and every weekend we’d load our little black MG up with gas, at that time gas was seven cents a gallon, and drive to another country,” Lauren says of his concert pianist bride, Rana.

When they returned to the United States, Lauren worked in the packaging and display business for the jewelry trade.

He started a packaging business with his father-in-law. Their clients were jewelry makers that included Bulova, Seiko, Tiffany and Cartier.

Yes, those little blue Tiffany boxes had to come from somewhere.

“Tiffany had a special box for everything they sold,” Lauren remembers. “We also made the packages that went inside the box. Think about it. When it comes to jewelry, the first thing you see is the box, not the piece of jewelry. That box, the way it pops open, is the first thing you see and sets the stage for what comes next. There is a romantic aura about looking at that unopened box and anticipating what is inside.”

He eventually went to work in what would become a public company with brother Ralph Lauren. Although they started small, they eventually would be listed with the New York Stock Exchange.

“Ralph Lauren is not just a fashion line,” Lauren says with emphasis. “We’re a lifestyle company that includes sunglasses, sheets, home furnishings. Yes, Ralph Lauren creates clothing. And the good thing about Ralph Lauren is something you bought 10 years ago, can still be worn today. Fashion is in and fashion is out, but Ralph creates style, and style stays.”

Leonard Lauren has retired from the business, but his two daughters still work there.

“Everyone in my house growing up was an artist. My father’s artistic genes dribbled down to everyone in the family, and my sister who passed recently, was the best of all,” Lauren says. “Both of my daughters work for Ralph Lauren. Ralph always had a flair for beautiful things. He was a pioneer.”

Leonard now spends a lot of time working on his 10-handicap golf game and in philanthropic pursuits.

Ninety-two years on this earth has taught Lauren a few things.

“You have to take risks,” Lauren says. “If you’re going after Moby Dick, bring tartar sauce, just in case. Don’t just learn the tricks of the trade, learn the trade”

He also believes in giving back to others. He is active with the International Humane Society, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, among other causes.

“I’d also tell people to travel if they can,” Lauren says of his life-long relationship with traveling. “It will change how you think about things as you learn more. I’d also tell you to put down your phone and look someone in the eye when you talk to them.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.