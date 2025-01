LTV Studio Hosts Holiday Performance

Two acting legends, Mercedes Ruehl and Harris Yulin, entertained a sold-out audience with their performance at LTV Studio in Wainscott.

Together, Ruehl and Yulin performed scenes of Mirth and Marriage for the holidays.