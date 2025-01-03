Influencer Candice Miller Shuts Down 'Mama & Tata' Blog, Auctions Possessions Months After Husband's Suicide

Happier times: Candice and Brandon Miller attend an exclusive car show at The Bridge in 2018, Photo: Jared Siskin/PMC

The glamorous life once curated by influencer Candice Miller, known for her popular “Mama & Tata” Instagram account, has taken a devastating turn. Candice’s husband, Brandon Miller, died by suicide last July at their family’s Water Mill home, leaving behind $33.6 million in debt and just $8,000 in a bank account, according to court filings cited by The New York Times.

Candice, who chronicled her lavish lifestyle in New York City and the Hamptons online, has now taken down her “Mama & Tata” blog and Instagram account. The couple, married in 2009, shared their journey as parents and social fixtures in the Hamptons scene, where their jet-setting lifestyle captivated thousands of followers.

Brandon, who was 43, reportedly left a suicide note for Candice, informing her of $15 million in life insurance policies. However, the family’s financial struggles have come into sharp focus since his death. The 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom (plus 2 half-baths), 8,600-square-foot Hamptons property, described as their “main asset,” was listed with Bespoke Real Estate for $15.5 million in August and has reportedly been sold.

Page Six reports that the influencer is also auctioning off many of their possessions, including modern art, high-end designer furniture and custom fittings from their Hamptons home.

The widow, now raising two daughters, has since relocated to Miami Beach, reportedly staying in a loaned home connected to a relative of fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. Candice has not commented publicly on the situation.

Brandon’s mother died in late 2024, with Brandon’s sister, Maurley Miller, describing the events as “absolutely devastating,” and adding, “The pain is indescribable.”