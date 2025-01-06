Where the Elite Meet: New York City’s Most Prestigious Private Clubs

Where do the NYC elite mix?

Private members’ clubs have long been a cornerstone of New York’s social scene, but the growing appetite for exclusivity has heightened their allure. In a city where securing a dinner reservation at the trendiest spots often requires connections, hundreds of dollars on a resale site, or a willingness to dine close to midnight on a weekday, these clubs offer a highly sought-after alternative: guaranteed access, privacy, and unmatched luxury.

For those fortunate enough to secure a membership—where initiation fees can reach $200,000—the benefits extend far beyond bypassing waitlists. From poker nights with celebrities and hyperbaric oxygen chambers to VIP film screenings with casts and caviar-and-champagne lounges, these clubs spare no expense in delivering the ultimate indulgence.

The surge in new club openings reflects post-pandemic trends, driven by an investor-friendly commercial real estate market and the growing demand for “third spaces” where people can work and socialize, according to a New York Times report. Dan’s Papers reached out to 15 private clubs for this feature, receiving limited responses—some off-the-record, others citing strict no-discussion policies—while also gathering insights from members and guests about what happens behind closed doors.

Here are the buzziest and most prestigious private clubs in town.

NYC’s Top Private Clubs

Zero Bond

Located at its namesake 0 Bond Street, Zero Bond launched in 2020 and is one of the most talked-about clubs for celebrity sightings. Regulars include NFL great Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, and Taylor Swift. It hosts wrap parties and after parties for big events like New York Fashion Week and throughout awards season. Inside, the walls are adorned with million-dollar artworks, from Warhol to Banksy, and there’s a private omakase room with world-renowned sushi chefs. Most weeks, they host a cash-free poker party, which has seen a roster of A-list names – with one regular being Hamptons resident Alec Baldwin. The waitlist is said to be essentially infinite — and costs $2,750 per year for those under age 28, $3,850 for those 28-45, and $4,400 for those over 45.

Infamously, owner Scott Sartiano opened his namesake sister restaurant Sartiano’s at The Hedges Inn in East Hampton, but the location was short-lived, operating only during the summer months. It was reported Meghan Markle was seen mingling at the outpost. “Someone once offered me a quarter of a million bucks to get into Zero Bond,” Sartiano told the New York Post. “You can’t buy your way in. You can’t buy cool. Nobody goes to a place to look at an old rich guy. In a lot of these [private members clubs], money can buy your way into a lot of places. I’m not a money-driven person. I’ve always said I’d rather have 100 friends than $100. I think that’s one reason why my places last longer, and probably why my house is smaller.”

Soho House

The Soho House Group is the pioneer of creative-oriented clubs, and now a global reach — with more than 42 houses around the world — but still maintains a strong feel of exclusivity.

It became known for its strict no-photo policy — and to this day, every coaster is emblazoned with a camera icon encircled and struck through by a bold diagonal line. There are three “houses” in New York City. There’s the Soho House New York in Meatpacking — the more raucous location — with a late-night rooftop and pool. Dumbo House in Dumbo, Brooklyn is popular for its limitless Sunday brunch with lobster claws, wood-fired pizzas, and Bloody Mary stations, and then Ludlow House, located on the Lower East Side, gives a dimly lit lounge feel with an all-season patio.

“The Soho crowd is young and artsy, but very few famous people ever visit New York houses. In Los Angeles, it’s pretty much the opposite,” a source with a global membership told Dan’s Papers. “On any given day, the lounge can be filled with recognizable faces. For the comedy nights, Dave Chappelle has been known to drop in.”

In fact, Jennifer Lopez was pictured at the West Hollywood house with Ben Affleck shortly before she relocated to the Hamptons this past summer, as the pair worked through their separation. Membership starts from $712.50 quarterly ($356.25 for under age 27 members) and can run as high as $5,000 annually.

The Ned NoMad

The Ned NoMad, housed in the Johnston Building, offers live jazz, hidden rooms, and a rooftop terrace. Opened in 2022, it has attracted stars like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Selena Gomez, and Drake. The chic club blends historic charm with modern sophistication, making it a magnet for high-profile guests. Membership at The Ned NoMad costs $5,000 per year, but due to ownership affiliations, Soho House members can apply at a reduced rate of $2,500 per year.

Casa Cipriani

Casa Cipriani, located along the East River with views of the Brooklyn Bridge, became infamous after a leaked photo of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy caused several members to lose their privileges, according to the New York Post. With a monthly membership fee of $4,000, the club enforces strict dress codes — jeans are permitted providing “no rips” — and privacy policies, attracting stars like Chris Rock and Rami Malek. Monthly membership fees will set you back $4,000, then $3,900 annually, or $2,500, if you’re under 30.

NeueHouse

NeueHouse, established in 2013, redefined coworking with its 80,000-square-foot hub designed by David Rockwell. Aimed at blending work and well-being, it offers artistically designed lounges and private workspaces. Membership applicants are vetted for their professional achievements, passions, and sense of community, creating an ecosystem for collaboration and innovation — instead of being graded by level of fame or public influence.

“We explore not only the applicant’s professional achievements but their passions, ideas, and what they seek in a community,” Sarita Tabarez, vice president of flagship, Neuehouse NYC, told Dan’s Papers. “We tap into a cultural shift, appealing to those who value mobility, experience, and connection over traditional measures of success.” Membership for the New York location starts at $3,600 per year and includes access to workspaces and private meeting rooms.

Chez Margaux

Chez Margaux only just opened but is already a hotspot for A-listers. Membership includes access to a Jean-Georges restaurant, a sushi lounge, and a caviar-champagne room that transitions into the nightclub “Gaux Gaux” at 11 p.m. Early visitors include Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zoë Kravitz, and Yankees star Anthony Volpe. Membership fees are on the more reasonable side in comparison with others. $2,400 per year with a $1,000 initiation fee for those under 32, and $3,600 per year with a $2,000 initiation fee for those over 32.

Aman New York

Aman New York opened in 2022, is the ultimate in exclusivity with a $200,000 initiation fee and $15,000 annual dues. It’s a club perched high in the 26-story, gilt-facade Crown Building on Fifth Avenue, a $1,500-a-night hotel, and features 22 luxury apartments with access to a three-floor spa with cryotherapy chambers cater to an elite clientele that reportedly includes Mark Zuckerberg, George and Amal Clooney, Angelina Jolie, Bill Gates, and Tom Hanks.

ZZ’s Club

ZZ’s Club, launched by Major Food Group (whose upscale restaurants include Carbone, The Lobster Club, and Torrisi) at Hudson Yards, requires a $50,000 initiation fee and $10,000 in annual dues. Members gain access to a private version of Carbone, a Japanese restaurant, and a nightclub spread over 25,000 square feet. The venue recently hosted Derek Jeter’s surprise 50th birthday party and regularly sees stars like Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Remedy Place

Remedy Place, the first of its kind “social wellness club” founded by Dr. Jonathan Leary, opened its NYC outpost following the 2019 debut in West Hollywood. With cutting-edge wellness treatments, it has attracted members like Kim Kardashian and Shaun White, blending luxury and health in a way few clubs can match.

“Awareness has shifted and people realize the importance of taking care of their bodies. Life is precious and self-care is crucial for overall well-being,” Dr. Leary stated in an interview with Athletech News last year.

According to reviews, you can expect to pay anywhere from $595-$2750 per month for a package of treatments, including chiropractic movements, acupuncture, vitamin IV drips and shots, hyperbaric oxygen champers, lymphatic compression, and more.

But it’s not only the new clubs on the block that draw the elitist crowd.

The Colony Club

The Colony Club, established in 1903 as New York’s first women-only private club, is shrouded in mystery. With admission fees originally set at $150 (equivalent to about $5,500 today), details about its current costs and membership policies remain strictly private. Former members included Caroline Astor, Alva Vanderbilt, Eleanor Roosevelt, and First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

Union Club

And, finally, The Union Club, established in 1836, remains the city’s oldest private social club. Known for its strict dress code and invitation-only membership, its annual fees are estimated at $5,000. Once frequented by figures like Cornelius Vanderbilt and Ulysses S. Grant, it epitomizes old-world exclusivity.