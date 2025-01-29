Great Winter Ski Vacations in New York State

Destinations close to home include prime ski resorts right here in the state of New York.

Skiers’ dreams and realities can take them to the Swiss Alps, helicopter skiing in Canada, carving turns on Mt. Tremblant, gilding down powdery slopes out West from Vail to Sun Valley, or racing down the moguls of Vermont. And then there is the pleasure of ski lodges and charming ski towns nestled at the base of these slopes.

But closer to home, New York State has some mountains and ski towns or villages that offer luxurious winter options with scenic slopes, gorgeous hotels, gourmet food, craft breweries, cross-country trails, and more. Below are a few New York locations with a lot to offer skiers, from beginners to those seeking black diamond slopes and “aprés-skiers.” As long as you dress warm, these places can keep you in a New York state of mind when you look for winter getaways.

New York Ski Vacation Destinations

Lake Placid

No list of upscale New York ski mountains would be complete without Lake Placid in the Adirondacks. Ski magazine, which includes après and lodging among its strengths, puts it simply: “So stunning, it’s almost not fair.” Lake Placid offers enough to make winter your favorite season, even if you secretly love summer. The site of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics, it is also home to the Lake Placid Olympic Museum to help keep the stories alive. The Lake Placid Olympic Center, a huge skating venue, is where, in 1980, the U.S. men’s hockey team defeated the Soviet Union and won a gold medal. Meanwhile, 16-year-old figure skater Sonja Henie won a gold medal in the 1932 Winter Olympics.

You can stay near existing Olympic venues at the Whiteface Lodge, a family hotel five minutes from the Olympic center with swimming (outdoors and in), spa, and a bowling alley. The Golden Arrow Lakeside Resort is a stone’s throw from the Olympic Center. The Placid Bay Hotel is also perched on the lake, while the Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa, offers mountain and lake views. The Sunburst Cottage on Mirror Lake offers a lakefront house in an area with many options.

Sports lovers will find skiing, skating, snowboarding, hockey, and bobsledding, while fans of the Great Outdoors may opt for a guided hike up the mountain. While Lake Placid has more than its share of expert slopes, over half of Whiteface Mountain is designed for beginners and intermediates. There’s also a special area for children and beginners, making Lake Placid a scenic place to start. You can ride a dog sled ride across Mirror Lake, sledding past skaters, or head down a toboggan chute. Enjoy a charming, scenic downtown village stroll, stop at local breweries, or drink craft-brewed beers at restaurants and bars. If the spirit strikes you, roast some marshmallows in a downtown firepit. Or, if you prefer indoors, some restaurants let you roast marshmallows at your table, providing a wonderful, wintery dessert.

Gore Mountain

Ski magazine describes Gore Mountain as having some of the most “majestic beauty of the Adirondack Mountains.” A family-friendly resort with “excellent moderate terrain and an old-school vibe,” per Ski magazine, Gore makes the cut to places worth a visit. Its four mountain peaks, 108 trails, and a 2,537 vertical drop make Gore a New York State ski champion with fresh powder on its West Mountain. Gore offers varied terrain and top-notch lifts, which got Ski magazine to quote someone who described it as the “best big mountain in New York.” According to the magazine, it “oozes charm and natural beauty” with memorable runs rated for moderate difficulty. They further state: “Gore Mountain is an excellent family destination with solid skiing and exquisite mountain views.” Buckle up your ski boots and head north. Proximity to other welcoming places doesn’t hurt. Gore is only 15 minutes from Lake George and 30 from Bolton Landing.

Hunter and Tannersville

Located near New York City, Hunter is hardly the first place that comes to mind when you mention “luxury,” but it is for proximity to New York City. Its combination of condos and hotels offers some appealing choices. The Bluebird Hunter Lodge offers a ski lodge feel and large rooms, balconies, and fireplaces. Scribner’s Lodge near the mountain’s base gives you beauty and the benefit of being there. Hunter Mountain offers 67 trails on four mountain faces, including Hunter West, with more challenging runs, four terrain parks, and a 1,600-foot vertical drop. Windham Mountain Club, just 15 minutes away, offers 54 trails on 285 skiable acres and the same 1,600-foot vertical drop. Families can enjoy the 1,000-ft-long tubing park at Hunter Mountain or ice skating at Scribner’s Lodge rink. The Mountain Cinema lets you catch a movie, and the Orpheum Performing Arts Center offers live entertainment. You can choose from nearly 20 craft beers on tap at the Hunter Mountain Brewery. The Last Chance Antiques & Cheese Café offers 300 beers, 100 types of whiskey, and an extensive cocktail and wine menu.

Holiday Valley

Holiday who, Holiday where? A small hill with only a 750-foot vertical rise, Ski magazine says It “punches above its weight.” This western New York Mountain, near Ellicottville in the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, scores well in the magazine’s ratings, including dining, while offering “pure fun” and a “friendly atmosphere” that “makes all comers feel welcome.” Not the most challenging of slopes, it scores high on grooming with 60 trails on over 290 acres and 13 lifts. You can snow tube, cross-country ski, snowshoe, ski, and attend various events. Excellent accommodations, dining, and laid-back spirit “make this one of the very best ski destinations in the East,” according to Ski magazine. It’s worth a look and maybe even worth a visit. The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca is 20 minutes outside of Ellicottville with luxury rooms, a spa, dining, 1,600 slots and 30 table games. The Wingate by Wyndham Ellicottville offers another option. Ellicottville also provides a private ski area known as HoliMont Ski Resort with 56 trails, seven lifts, and a 700-foot vertical drop. Adaptive skiing for children and adults and a terrain park to practice tricks are available there.

Canandaigua (Finger Lakes)

The Finger Lakes may be more famous for wine and water than winter, but they also may be worth considering. With a beautiful lake and downtown, Canandaigua is within a little more than a half hour of two mountains with extensive snowmaking. Bristol Mountain has a 1,200-foot vertical rise, the highest between the Adirondack Mountains and the Rockies, 138 acres of skiable terrain, 39 slopes and trails for all levels, and two high-speed quads. Night skiing connoisseurs will find that 97% of their trails have lighting for night skiing. The Lake House on Canandaigua provides the best of both worlds, lodging on the lake that is not too far from the mountain. The Woodcliff Hotel & Spa sports a spa and 70 acres of hiking trails. The Rheinblick German Restaurant provides German fare paired with Finger Lakes wine. The Green Front is a former speakeasy, and Simply Crepes offers crepes and other cuisine. Twisted Rail Brewing offers 20 craft brews on tap ranging from chocolate espresso stout to blueberry lager, and the wineries are nearby along the 30-mile Canandaigua Lake Wine Trail. If you want to strap on a pair of ice skates, visit the Canandaigua Civic Center for ice skating. You’ll find 400 snow-covered acres at Hunt Hollow, which has an 875-foot vertical drop, 80 acres of trails, and three lifts. Hunt Hollow’s Lodge offers fire pits, food at the mountain, and lessons at its Snowsports School.

Catamount Mountain/ Hudson

Catamount Mountain, about 20 miles outside of Hudson, offers 44 trails designed for varying abilities, including one of the steepest ski runs in the Northeast. Its eight lifts and a 1,000-foot vertical drop win it a place on the list. Throw in night skiing and snow tubing. Not too far away, Hudson offers lodgings, antique stores, vintage clothing, and art galleries. Lodgings include the Rivertown Lodge, a renovated two-story former 1920s-era movie theater. The Amelia Hudson is a restored Queen Anne-style home turned boutique hotel. You can travel back in time at the Maker Hotel, offering 11 rooms, each designed in a different time period. The Wunderbar Bistro offers comfort food as well as vegan and vegetarian dishes. Wm. Farmer and Sons is full of copper and cuisine made with locally grown ingredients. Rev Coffee offers coffee and pastry, while the Verdigris Tea & Chocolate Bar has an extensive luxury tea menu and baked goods.

Mohonk Mountain House

Winter sports include, but are hardly limited to downhill skiing. Mohonk doesn’t offer downhill skiing, but it has one of the most picturesque hotels you’ll ever find, and just about every other winter sport. Plus, it’s on a small, scenic lake that provides a

wonderful mirror to the winter landscape. Founded in 1860, this resort has stood the test of time, winning all sorts of awards for winter luxury. Mohonk is the much-deserved winner of the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Reader’s Choice award for the best Mid-Atlantic resort. Owned by the appropriately named Smiley family, Mohonk offers ice skating, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and MICROspikes, all weather permitting. Hiking trails and groomed cross-country skiing/snowshoeing trails make this a glorious place to experience winter’s wonders. The buildings are also beautiful, including the luxurious Mountain House, Ice Skating Pavilion, Greenhouse, Gift Shop, and Carriage Lounge. You can stay here or get access to all of this for a limited number of winter day passes made available 72 hours in advance.