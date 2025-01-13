Recipe: Learn to Make Almond's Apple Crisp

Nothing says warm winter dessert like a delicious apple crisp! This heavenly recipe from Almond in Bridgehampton is sure to warm your soul this winter.

Apple Crisp (serves 6)

The First Part

8 semi sweet large crisp Milk Pail apples such as ginger gold or gala (peeled, cored & quartered)

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1/4# butter

1 cup sugar

1 scraped vanilla bean (hull reserved)

Streusel Topping:

3⁄4 cup brown sugar

3⁄4 cup Amber Waves whole wheat flour

1⁄2 teaspoon cinnamon

1⁄4 cup butter softened

Mix until crumbly

Preheat oven to 435°F

Toss the apples with the juice, zest, vanilla bean and vanilla hull and let stand for 20 minutes

Add the sugar and butter to a large heavy bottom sauté pan.

Whisking constantly, cook the sugar and butter on, medium heat until they have taken on a deep amber color.

Turn the heat all the way up and add your apples.

Stir and sauté the apples and cook until they have also taken on that same amber color we chatted about above.

Add the apples and the accompanying love to a preheated medium-sized casserole.

Give the crisps a nice liberal crusting of the streusel topping

Cook for 15 minutes or until your crisp is bubbly and the streusel topping is (you guessed it) a deep amber color.

Serve with any or all the following: honey, maple syrup, creme fraiche, whipped ricotta, vanilla ice cream, ginger sorbet.