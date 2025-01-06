Recipe: Make Calissa's Ginger and Fred Cocktail
What better way to ring in the new year than with a tasty cocktail from Calissa in Water Mill! Try your hand at shaking up a Ginger and Fred and sipping to a great year ahead.
CALISSA GINGER AND FRED COCKTAIL
2 oz Stray Dog Gin
1 oz Lemon juice
.75 oz Honey ginger syrup*
.5 oz Domaine De Canton Ginger Liqueur
Shake all ingredients and strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with candied ginger and a sprig of fresh thyme.
*To make the honey ginger syrup, combine equal parts Greek honey and water with a few slices of peeled ginger. Bring the mixture to a boil, then remove from heat and let it sit for 30 minutes. Strain out the ginger pieces before using.