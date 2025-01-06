Recipe: Make Calissa's Ginger and Fred Cocktail

Calissa Ginger and Fred cocktail

What better way to ring in the new year than with a tasty cocktail from Calissa in Water Mill! Try your hand at shaking up a Ginger and Fred and sipping to a great year ahead.

CALISSA GINGER AND FRED COCKTAIL

2 oz Stray Dog Gin

1 oz Lemon juice

.75 oz Honey ginger syrup*

.5 oz Domaine De Canton Ginger Liqueur

Shake all ingredients and strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with candied ginger and a sprig of fresh thyme.

*To make the honey ginger syrup, combine equal parts Greek honey and water with a few slices of peeled ginger. Bring the mixture to a boil, then remove from heat and let it sit for 30 minutes. Strain out the ginger pieces before using.