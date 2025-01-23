Play Review: Step into 'Crossing Delancey' at Theatre Three for a Romantic Treat

(L to R) Catherine Maloney, Michelle LaBozzetta and Ginger Dalton in “Crossing Delancey” at Theatre Three

Choices! We all have choices to make in our lives. Sometimes we make the right ones, sometimes they are confusing and sometimes they turn out not so good.

In Crossing Delancey, running through February 9 at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson, the central character Isabelle, also called Izzy, is faced with life-altering choices. She is a strong, independent 33-year-old woman who has her own apartment and works in a bookstore. She is still single which is distressing to her Yiddish grandmother, Bubbe, with whom she has a strong bond.

Bubbe fears she may go to her grave before Izzy finally gets married. Obsessed with finding Izzy a “nice Jewish boy,” Bubbe consults Hannah, a matchmaker (shades of Fiddler on the Roof), who sets up an introduction between Izzy and the nice Jewish pickle man, Sam. Izzy is against the interference of the matchmaker, telling Bubbe, “There’s gotta be something happening between two people, there’s gotta be heat.”

Though she dreads this interference, Izzy agrees to the meeting mainly to please Bubbe. What she finds when she meets Sam is a genuine, hardworking, caring mensch, but she is torn. Izzy wants something more. Through her booksstore in upper Manhattan, she is exposed to the literary world with authors visiting frequently. This is where she meets Tyler, a charismatic, smooth-talking author and is so attracted to him that he fuels her daydreams.

Izzy is faced with choices. Would the pickle man from Delancey Street on the Lower East Side be enough for her or does she want the exciting author?

Crossing Delancey is considered the quintessential Jewish rom-com. The play, written by Susan Sandler, premiered off-Broadway at the Jewish Repertory Theatre on April 25, 1985. Sandler adapted her play for the screen and the movie was released in 1988 starring Amy Irving who was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.

This was the age of the rom-com with a number of others in this genre competing for attention like Moonstruck, When Harry Met Sally and Pretty Woman to name a few, but Crossing Delancey is recognized for highlighting aspects of Jewish culture, identity, class and 1980s feminism.

Theatre Three’s version is a delightful and nostalgic look at a mid-1980s Jewish romance happening in New York City. Director, Colleen Rebecca Britt, gives us a heartwarming and tender comedy. The close relationship between Bubbe and Izzy is endearing with lots of comic touches.

Ginger Dalton as Bubbe is adorable and humorously blunt. Though she speaks her mind openly, it’s all in the best interest of her beloved granddaughter. Dalton appears comfortable with the Yiddish expressions that Bubbe flings into the air second nature. Even when Bubbe takes it upon herself to hire a matchmaker, we see Dalton’s Bubbe as a cheerleader for her granddaughter and we can’t help but hope she finds Izzy a good match.

Michelle LaBozzetta gives us a multifaceted Izzy who struggles with her own independence while trying to adhere to her culture and the demands of her overly interfering Bubbe. Catherine Maloney makes Hannah an amusing buttinsky matchmaker. She is conniving, loud and into everyone’s business, but she also has an undeniable success rate of matches.

When Izzy expresses she is hesitant to meet someone by being fixed up, Hannah’s offhanded response is, “This man is just looking, he didn’t come to buy.” She comes across unconcerned, but inwardly she relishes adding to her lengthy list of triumphs. Steven Uihlein as the working-class mensch, Sam, is a big teddy bear. He’s lovable, open, honest and genuine. When he says he has been looking at Izzy from afar for two years, we can’t help but be sympathetic to this case of unrequited love and hope that Izzy will recognize a good man when she sees one. Antoine Jones’ Tyler is so cool with words that pour out of him like warm maple syrup making Izzy melt each time he visits the bookstore.

Randall Parsons has created a very workable set divided into three distinct sections of the bookstore, a Manhattan street and Bubbe’s apartment. Indigo Shea’s lighting seamlessly navigates through each scene change keeping the pacing flowing comfortably. Tim Haggerty’s sound design sets the mood with bluesy standards like “Autumn in New York” and “Sunday Kind of Love.”

For a refreshing change from all the Marvel action movies bombarding us today, step into Crossing Delancey, a sweet rom-com with endearing and amusing characters. Playing now on the Mainstage at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson (412 Main Street).

Call 631-928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com for tickets and info.