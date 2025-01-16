Event & Party Photos

Santa Flies Into East Hampton

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/16/2025

Alexandra Skellet, Lisa and Orion MillerJulie Froehlich

Amanda and Noah ReJulie Froehlich

Ana and Amanda HernandezJulie Froehlich

Ana Carillo, Evan and Ethan OrtegaJulie Froehlich

Cocozza FamilyJulie Froehlich

The Grinch and Santa ClausJulie Froehlich

EH Village Frosty Alexis Martinez with Elves Tyler Pond and Lauren OltoughlinJulie Froehlich

East Hampton High School Dance TeamJulie Froehlich

EH Village Foundation's Marcos Baladron, Jenny Lilja, Edyta Teper, Bradford BilletJulie Froehlich

Emory and Erica PradoJulie Froehlich

Garden Club of East Hampton VolunteersJulie Froehlich

Helen Stubbmann, Lori Hubbard, Jimmy Espisito with YogiJulie Froehlich

Irene and Briamny AgueroJulie Froehlich

Kate and Clark Fink, Jessie Kenny, Christine FromeJulie Froehlich

Katherine Mendez, Aileen BarrosJulie Froehlich

Lucy and Steve CooksonJulie Froehlich

Matthew, Matteo and Antonella HernandezJulie Froehlich

Shoshi, Slater, McCue and Davis KidsJulie Froehlich

Siguencia FamilyJulie Froehlich

Taylor Pearle, Lisa Karabel, Samantha LewJulie Froehlich

Vintimilla-Villarraga FamilyJulie Froehlich

East Hampton‘s holiday tradition drew crowds as Santa Claus made a grand entrance by helicopter, kicking off the town’s biggest parade.

The celebration continued with an array of activities, including holiday treats, live music and a vendor market.

Families enjoyed pony rides, snapped photos with Santa, and attended a free holiday movie.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles