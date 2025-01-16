Santa Flies Into East Hampton
By Jacqueline Moore
01/16/2025
Alexandra Skellet, Lisa and Orion MillerJulie Froehlich
Amanda and Noah ReJulie Froehlich
Ana and Amanda HernandezJulie Froehlich
Ana Carillo, Evan and Ethan OrtegaJulie Froehlich
Cocozza FamilyJulie Froehlich
The Grinch and Santa ClausJulie Froehlich
EH Village Frosty Alexis Martinez with Elves Tyler Pond and Lauren OltoughlinJulie Froehlich
East Hampton High School Dance TeamJulie Froehlich
EH Village Foundation's Marcos Baladron, Jenny Lilja, Edyta Teper, Bradford BilletJulie Froehlich
Emory and Erica PradoJulie Froehlich
Garden Club of East Hampton VolunteersJulie Froehlich
Helen Stubbmann, Lori Hubbard, Jimmy Espisito with YogiJulie Froehlich
Irene and Briamny AgueroJulie Froehlich
Kate and Clark Fink, Jessie Kenny, Christine FromeJulie Froehlich
Katherine Mendez, Aileen BarrosJulie Froehlich
Lucy and Steve CooksonJulie Froehlich
Matthew, Matteo and Antonella HernandezJulie Froehlich
Shoshi, Slater, McCue and Davis KidsJulie Froehlich
Siguencia FamilyJulie Froehlich
Taylor Pearle, Lisa Karabel, Samantha LewJulie Froehlich
Vintimilla-Villarraga FamilyJulie Froehlich
East Hampton‘s holiday tradition drew crowds as Santa Claus made a grand entrance by helicopter, kicking off the town’s biggest parade.
The celebration continued with an array of activities, including holiday treats, live music and a vendor market.
Families enjoyed pony rides, snapped photos with Santa, and attended a free holiday movie.