Santa Flies Into East Hampton

Alexandra Skellet, Lisa and Orion Miller Julie Froehlich Amanda and Noah Re Julie Froehlich Ana and Amanda Hernandez Julie Froehlich Ana Carillo, Evan and Ethan Ortega Julie Froehlich Cocozza Family Julie Froehlich The Grinch and Santa Claus Julie Froehlich EH Village Frosty Alexis Martinez with Elves Tyler Pond and Lauren Oltoughlin Julie Froehlich East Hampton High School Dance Team Julie Froehlich EH Village Foundation's Marcos Baladron, Jenny Lilja, Edyta Teper, Bradford Billet Julie Froehlich Emory and Erica Prado Julie Froehlich Garden Club of East Hampton Volunteers Julie Froehlich Helen Stubbmann, Lori Hubbard, Jimmy Espisito with Yogi Julie Froehlich Irene and Briamny Aguero Julie Froehlich Kate and Clark Fink, Jessie Kenny, Christine Frome Julie Froehlich Katherine Mendez, Aileen Barros Julie Froehlich Lucy and Steve Cookson Julie Froehlich Matthew, Matteo and Antonella Hernandez Julie Froehlich Shoshi, Slater, McCue and Davis Kids Julie Froehlich Siguencia Family Julie Froehlich Taylor Pearle, Lisa Karabel, Samantha Lew Julie Froehlich Vintimilla-Villarraga Family Julie Froehlich

East Hampton‘s holiday tradition drew crowds as Santa Claus made a grand entrance by helicopter, kicking off the town’s biggest parade.

The celebration continued with an array of activities, including holiday treats, live music and a vendor market.

Families enjoyed pony rides, snapped photos with Santa, and attended a free holiday movie.