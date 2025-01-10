Southampton Arts Center Hosts Holiday Fair

Christine Strassfield Executive Director, Dianna Torres Business Manager SAC Alicia Doherty Andrea Gallo Alicia Doherty Bobby Alan Alicia Doherty Corinne Tousey Alicia Doherty Emma Clarke, Regina Marino Olive Elephant Candles Alicia Doherty Fred Brandes Cut Shell Relief Artist Alicia Doherty Janice Jaworski Beads and Boards Alicia Doherty Jessica Burdine Shell Jewelry Alicia Doherty Joy Andrea Sand and Stone Designs Alicia Doherty Karina Ramos, Cat Lopez Hampton Gifts and Events Alicia Doherty Karyn Mannix, Lori Schultz, Kim McSparran Alicia Doherty Keira O'Malley Alicia Doherty Kim Cause, Shilo Newcomb Alicia Doherty Lorraine Vidal, Linda Clifford Alicia Doherty Pat Sanders, Nancy Miller, Deborah Acquino Alicia Doherty Patrice Fornojy Volunteer Coordinator, Annabelle Dominquez Secratary, Surf Rider Foundation Alicia Doherty Patti Disner PDiz Design. Cat Bachman Artist Alicia Doherty Riin Hansalu Artist Alicia Doherty Selena Coverdale Sabrina Bess Heady Creek Design Alicia Doherty Susan And Steve Wagner Alicia Doherty Tatlor Duncan Little City Charms Alicia Doherty

The Southampton Arts Center and its Executive Director Christine Strassfield hosted its annual Holiday Fair.

Visitors browsed a variety of gifts, treats and seasonal decor from local vendors as live music filled the air.