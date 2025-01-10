Event & Party Photos

Southampton Arts Center Hosts Holiday Fair

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 01/10/2025

Christine Strassfield Executive Director, Dianna Torres Business Manager SACAlicia Doherty

Andrea GalloAlicia Doherty

Bobby AlanAlicia Doherty

Corinne TouseyAlicia Doherty

Emma Clarke, Regina Marino Olive Elephant CandlesAlicia Doherty

Fred Brandes Cut Shell Relief ArtistAlicia Doherty

Janice Jaworski Beads and BoardsAlicia Doherty

Jessica Burdine Shell JewelryAlicia Doherty

Joy Andrea Sand and Stone DesignsAlicia Doherty

Karina Ramos, Cat Lopez Hampton Gifts and EventsAlicia Doherty

Karyn Mannix, Lori Schultz, Kim McSparranAlicia Doherty

Keira O'MalleyAlicia Doherty

Kim Cause, Shilo NewcombAlicia Doherty

Lorraine Vidal, Linda CliffordAlicia Doherty

Pat Sanders, Nancy Miller, Deborah AcquinoAlicia Doherty

Patrice Fornojy Volunteer Coordinator, Annabelle Dominquez Secratary, Surf Rider FoundationAlicia Doherty

Patti Disner PDiz Design. Cat Bachman ArtistAlicia Doherty

Riin Hansalu ArtistAlicia Doherty

Selena Coverdale Sabrina Bess Heady Creek DesignAlicia Doherty

Susan And Steve WagnerAlicia Doherty

Tatlor Duncan Little City CharmsAlicia Doherty

The Southampton Arts Center and its Executive Director Christine Strassfield hosted its annual Holiday Fair.

Visitors browsed a variety of gifts, treats and seasonal decor from local vendors as live music filled the air.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles